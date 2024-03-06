Fact Check: Is it possible to get unbanned from GTA Online?

A common question that players have is regarding the possibility of getting banned from GTA Online. Various actions, such as using cheats, mods, and more, can result in restrictions being imposed on your access to GTA 5's multiplayer. These have been mentioned in detail on Rockstar Games' official support website, and it is advised that you go through them at least once to stay careful.

This is because, unlike suspensions, bans do not have an expiration date and are permanent. While many videos on the internet claim you can get unbanned from GTA Online, the truth is that it is impossible to do so even in 2024.

It is not possible to get unbanned from GTA Online

GTA Online's suspension and ban policy details (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games' GTA Online suspension and ban policy states that modding, exploiting in-game mechanics, manipulating game data or code, or interfering with others' gameplay experience can lead to a suspension or a ban.

While suspensions have an expiration date, which is displayed on the Alert screen after you get removed from an online session, bans are permanent and take effect immediately. The decision is final and may not be appealed, meaning that it is not possible get unbanned from GTA Online.

Players who get banned have their characters, progress, properties, inventory, and virtual currency forfeited or reset. The only way to play GTA Online again is by purchasing the game from a different/new Rockstar Games Social Club account.

Those who get suspended also have their associated progress, property, and inventory reset. However, they can access the multiplayer again once the suspension's expiration date has passed.

GTA Online suspension policy (Image via Rockstar Games)

That said, any security action following a suspension can lead to a permanent ban. And since there is no way to get unbanned from GTA Online, they will lose access permanently.

Mods, cheats, and money glitches can seem very enticing, but they are not worth losing your progress and access to the game. There are many ways to make money in GTA Online, and although it can take some time to get rich in the game, you won't risk getting banned or suspended.

Notably, Rockstar Games does not release any GTA 5 story DLCs, but they update GTA Online regularly, introducing new ways to earn money. As of this article, the latest upcoming content is the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid, which, along with what seems to be a new heist, will add new vehicles as well.

Such updates can keep you entertained while you wait for more details on the series' next entry, such as GTA 6 trailer 2, release date announcements, and more.

