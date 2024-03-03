GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid includes one thing backported from GTA 6: Rumor

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is the next drip-feed update scheduled to be released this Thursday, March 7, 2024. Rockstar Games shared a newsletter post about the same on March 1, 2024, giving an idea of what to expect from it. One major highlight of the update is the upcoming debut of the brand-new cop vehicle, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor. However, as per a report by YouTuber Need For Madness Auto, the automobile is backported from the unreleased GTA 6.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid and GTA 6 seemingly share Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

As can be seen above from the X post, Need For Madness Auto reported on March 1, 2024, that the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, which will debut with the GTA Online Clucking Bell Farm Raid update, is actually ported in from GTA 6. According to them, the vehicle will be completely storable in personal garages when acquired in Los Santos.

While they didn’t explain the reason behind this claim, popular insider Gaming Detective shed some light on the matter too. According to their report on X on March 2, 2024, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor can be seen in the GTA 6 trailer. This supports the notion that the vehicle is one of the many assets being backported from the unreleased title.

However, some fans didn’t think the same way as they commented on the post, claiming both vehicles to be different:

Everything known about the unreleased Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update is all about helping LSPD’s Vincent take down corrupt officers, and the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is a car that fans are looking forward to being released with it.

The 2-seater police muscle law-enforcement vehicle is basically a cop variant of the Gauntlet Hellfire, seemingly based on the real-life Dodge Challenger SRT Demon (2018). Looking at its design, the automobile comes with steel wheels, police equipment, and several lightbars.

While the actual performance is unknown at the moment, in-game files have revealed that the Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is capable of reaching a top speed of 96.31 mph (155.00 km/h). Players should note that the actual on-road speed of the vehicle may vary once it’s released as part of the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Fans will be able to buy the cop car from the Warstock Cache & Carry in-game website for $4,065,000-$5,420,000.

