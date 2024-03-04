GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is set to arrive on March 7, 2024, creating a fair bit of excitement. Although Rockstar Games appears to be treating it like a standalone DLC, it should be noted that the Farm Raid is part of The Chop Shop update's drip feed, with a lot of its content having been revealed by data miners months ago.

Nevertheless, it seems to have plenty of potential and could be the best "DLC" ever released for the multiplayer. That said, let's take a closer look at why GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid could be the best DLC so far.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid DLC looks to be an action-packed adventure

On March 1, 2024, Rockstar Games announced the arrival of the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online. The studio also dropped a trailer for the same, which, despite being only half a minute long, built anticipation around what seems to be the newest heist in the multiplayer title.

As stated, data miners have already revealed quite a bit about the Farm Raid after going through The Chop Shop DLC's files, which, in a nutshell, is intriguing. In fact, it is this content that gives it the potential to possibly emerge as the best DLC so far.

It is a mission against a new cartel operating out of the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay, which is an underused section of the map. Players' actions during the setup missions might also affect how the finale plays out, making the quest exciting while adding room for replayability.

Additionally, it doesn't seem like players need any prior investments to start the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. If that is indeed true, even GTA Online beginners would be able to attempt it, although that remains to be seen.

The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid will also add some new vehicles to the game, one of them being the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, a police car.

Official screenshot of the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor (Image via Rockstar Games)

While it may not feel like a big deal to some, cop cars and service vehicles have been sought-after for a long time. A few were added in December 2023 with The Chop Shop DLC to a positive reception. However, the upcoming Interceptor is possibly the most anticipated of them all.

Lastly, Jimmy De Santa being teased in its trailer gives fans hope that his father and GTA 5 lead character, Michael De Santa, might finally appear in GTA Online.

Jimmy's cameo in the Farm Raid trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

That said, it should be noted that this is just speculation, and things could be different with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. The payout is crucial for it to be cemented as one of the best DLCs so far.

The general feeling around the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid is that of optimism, and the verdict will be out in a few days from now.

