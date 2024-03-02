5 things confirmed coming in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid is finally coming to GTA Online on March 7, 2024. Rockstar Games recently released a trailer for the same, which gave an intriguing sneak peek at the much-anticipated content. While the main focus is the Farm Raid itself, the trailer also teased some new vehicles and the return of a character from Grand Theft Auto 5's main campaign.

Notably, many of these things had already been discovered in December 2023's The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed by data miners. With that said, let's take a closer look at five things confirmed coming in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid.

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor and 4 other things confirmed coming in GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

1) New missions

The GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid can be expected to play out like a heist, featuring some setup missions and a finale. While it might not be on the scale of something like The Cayo Perico or The Diamond Casino Heist, it still looks like an action-packed adventure.

Per data miners, it could feature up to six or seven missions in which players go up against a new cartel operating out of the Cluckin Bell factory in Paleto Bay. The trailer also showed multiple player character models, so it might be possible to play the upcoming missions with up to four participants.

2) Vapid Benson (Cluckin' Bell)

The Cluckin' Bell variant of the Vapid Benson truck (Image via Rockstar Games)

A Cluckin' Bell variant of the Vapid Benson truck was also spotted in the recently released trailer. It has a white paint scheme and is adorned with Cluckin' Bell branding, which slightly differentiates it from a standard Vapid Benson, which, sadly, cannot be acquired.

However, data miners suggest that the Cluckin' Bell Vapid Benson might be purchasable from Warstock Cache and Carry as a Pegasus vehicle for $685,000. Additionally, it will reportedly have a Trade Price of $513,750, but it isn't known just how that will be unlockable as of this writing.

3) Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in action (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is possibly the most anticipated vehicle from The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed. It is a police car that will be coming on March 7, 2024, with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid's release, and it sports a look worthy of being added to anyone's collection.

That being said, data miners report that the car could have a hefty price tag of $5,420,000 with a Trade Price of $4,065,000, unlockable by completing the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid as leader. Interestingly, the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor was also spotted in the GTA 6 trailer.

4) Canis Terminus

Canis Terminus in one of the trailer's shots (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another vehicle from The Chop Shop DLC's drip feed, the Canis Terminus, was featured prominently in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer. This is an Off-Road car, seemingly based on the Fourth generation Jeep Wrangler Rubicon (JL). Data miners suggest that it could cost $1,877,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

Interestingly, the Canis Terminus might be an Imani Tech vehicle. If true, players will be able to equip it with either a Missile Lock-On Jammer or a Remoter Control Unit from the Celebrity Solutions Agency's vehicle workshop.

5) Jimmy De Santa's return

Jimmy De Santa's cameo in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Jimmy De Santa, the son of fan-favorite GTA 5 protagonist Michael De Santa, appeared briefly in the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid trailer. However, he still doesn't seem to have found a job and is possibly selling drugs to an NPC, which Michael probably won't be too proud of.

It isn't known in what capacity Jimmy would be involved in the upcoming Farm Raid, but it would be interesting if he gets featured in a few of GTA Online's Cluckin Bell Farm Raid missions. Notably, this won't be his debut in GTA Online as he previously appeared during The Diamond Casino Heist.

