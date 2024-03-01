5 things you might've missed from GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer

Rockstar Games just dropped the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer and the community is quite excited about the new story content. According to the developers, players can expect the new content to roll out on March 7, 2024. The studio teased the new heist a couple of days ago in one of their posts, which led to several rumors and speculations from the community.

While the new trailer is only 30 seconds long, it showed a lot of things that will soon become a part of GTA Online with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. This is why it's possible you might have missed some finer details that were in the background of the video.

This article will break down the trailer and list five details that you might have possibly missed. So, stick around till the end.

The GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer was packed with details, and here are 5 that you might have missed

1) A new faction is about to pop up

The first thing that the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer revealed is that a new faction will soon join the game. An unnamed cartel is using the Cluckin' Bell factory to smuggle drugs and other goods into the San Andreas area.

From the looks of it, the new cartel will be a large organization spread across the city, and players will need to face waves of enemies to clear out different areas and get the required items. It will be interesting to see how well-armed the NPCs will be.

2) Jimmy De Santa might be a part of the story update

Expand Tweet

Jimmy De Santa, Michael De Santa's son from Grand Theft Auto 5's campaign, could be a part of the new GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid. A character that looks like him was shown at the three-second mark of the trailer.

The character also has a necklace with the letter "J" on it, which is another indication that Jimmy might appear in the heist. However, this information has not been confirmed, and it is yet to be seen what part he would play in the story.

3) Follow the Damn Train?

A new train mission might be coming to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The last part of the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer showed a vehicle with a mounted weapon chasing the invincible train. Since they were shooting at the behemoth and it smashed through another car, it looked like players might be in for a treat.

Now, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar Games makes this another "Wrong Side of the Tracks" mission or lets players take hold of the train's reins and race through Los Santos. However, it can be said that the train is going to play a part in the upcoming story content of the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

4) New cop car

The new cop car that will be coming to the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar Games had already teased that the new Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor will soon roll out, the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer showed that it will appear in the upcoming heist.

It could be one of the vehicles that players will need to use to recon the target location and also chase the cartel members by posing as law enforcement. It is quite clear that there will be several chances involving this vehicle in the game.

5) New truck

The new truck that might appear in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

Some players might have missed the new truck that appeared in the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid trailer. It is a Cluckin' Bell farm truck and seems to be an armored vehicle. The reason behind this speculation is the video showed characters shooting the truck, with the bullets ricocheted off it and the driver seemingly unharmed.

It is also possible that the truck might work as some sort of money-making mechanic in the game, like the Acid Lab. However, it is clear that the community will get a new Cluckin' Bell livery for the truck since the update seems to revolve around this business.

Check out our other GTA Online articles:

The Cluckin' Bell Raid || Latest Salvage Robbery vehicles || New Podium Vehicle || Weekly update details || Cars that cost less than a million || Reasons to own Vapid Flash GT || How to start as a Level 1 ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited about the upcoming Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid? Yes No 0 votes