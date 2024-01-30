Everything known about unreleased GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist

GTA Online will apparently be getting a brand new heist in early 2024 called the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist, according to many insiders. These leakers have learned and revealed many details about this heist and everything it will include. Mission cutscenes, brief details about the missions themselves, and another unreleased Chop Shop DLC police vehicle have all been uncovered.

So here's everything players need to know about the upcoming Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist in GTA Online, including details about the heist itself and how to start it, the potential release date, and the possible rewards or unlocks. Players should, however, note that since it is unreleased, all of this is subject to change.

GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist: Potential release date, new vehicles, and more

The release date for the upcoming Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online has yet to be announced, but insiders and community members, such as popular YouTuber TGG (@TGGonYT on X), believe it will be available on February 20th at the latest. This date falls on a Tuesday, which is usually when Rockstar releases new content for the game.

The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is expected to be added to GTA Online with this update. It's the unreleased police vehicle that's yet to be added as part of The Chop Shop DLC.

Another vehicle that players can buy following this update is the Cluckin' Bell variant of the Vapid Benson delivery truck. It is rather cheap and is expected to cost around $685,000, with a Trade Price of $513,750.

Meanwhile, as can be seen from the X post by GTA insider 'floorball' (@Floorball_), players will be able to unlock the Hellfire Interceptor after completing Slush Fund as a Leader, which is the introductory mission in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

This purchasable police car in GTA Online will cost $5,420,000, with a Trade Price of $4,065,000 that will be unlocked upon completing the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist Finale as a Leader.

Now, when a new heist is added to the game, the first thing that usually happens is that the protagonist gets a phone call from a character related to the heist. In the case of the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, it's Vincent Effenburger, a minor character in The Diamond Casino & Resort update but a major one in The Diamond Casino Heist update.

It's revealed in the Chop Shop DLC for GTA Online that he joined the LSPD. Now, for the upcoming heist, Vincent will call the player and arrange for a meeting at the Vespucci Police Station. He will then explain that a new cartel is using the Cluckin' Bell Farms as a cover for cocaine production. His colleagues at the LSPD are openly helping them, and he needs the player's help to bring the cartel down.

Most of the cutscenes and details about the missions were revealed by insider Lucas7yoshi (@Lucas7yoshi_RS).

Here is the list of missions in the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid in GTA Online, including the introductory cutscene, the Setup missions, and the Heist Finale:

Slush Fund

Setup: Breaking and Entering

Setup: Concealed Weapons

Setup: Hit and Run

Setup: Disorganized Crime

Finale: Scene of the Crime

Weapons, equipment, and vehicles required for the Heist Finale can be stolen from three different gangs during the Setup missions — Marabunta Grande, The Professionals, and Military. These are in three tiers of quality, respectively.

Here are the weapon loadouts that can be stolen:

Marabunta Grande: Compact Rifle, Combat Pistol, Mini SMG, Crowbar, Molotovs

Compact Rifle, Combat Pistol, Mini SMG, Crowbar, Molotovs The Professionals: Heavy Rifle, Tactical SMG, Heavy Shotgun, Pipe Bombs

Heavy Rifle, Tactical SMG, Heavy Shotgun, Pipe Bombs Military: MG, AP Pistol, Combat Shotgun, Grenades

Meanwhile, here are the equipment bonuses and penalties from each gang:

Marabunta Grande armor: Light armor, minor stamina reduction

Light armor, minor stamina reduction The Professionals armor: Medium armor, moderate stamina reduction

Medium armor, moderate stamina reduction Military armor: Heavy armor, major stamina reduction

There will be two ways to do the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid Heist Finale in GTA Online: one is a stealthy approach, while the other is a loud, all-guns-blazing approach.

