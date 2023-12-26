Unreleased Police Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online: Everything known so far

GTA Online's Chop Shop DLC has introduced a few purchasable cop cars in the game, and there's more to come. The Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor is an upcoming police car in the game expected to launch next week. In the meantime, dataminers and several Grand Theft Auto Online fans have discovered some details about this unique muscle car.

Here's everything players need to know about the Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor in GTA Online Chop Shop DLC, including its expected price, performance, and customization options. Note that none of the information here is official, and Rockstar Games could change some of the car's stats before its release.

Police Hellfire Interceptor in GTA Online: Price, performance, and more

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor is the police variant of the Gauntlet Hellfire, a two-door muscle car based on the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon. The regular Hellfire is one of the fastest muscle cars in GTA Online, with a top speed of 125.25 mph. It handles like a typical muscle car, with extremely high acceleration, albeit with relatively poor handling and a low turning radius.

The Hellfire Interceptor is expected to perform similarly, and many YouTubers who have accessed the unreleased car through the game files believe so as well. What really differentiates the two, however, is the price and customizability in GTA Online.

The regular Gauntlet Hellfire costs $745,000 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos. It has some decent customization options, with a few unique Hood modifications common to several muscle cars, like the Bugcatcher and Blower engines.

On the other hand, the police version, called the Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor in Grand Theft Auto Online, is expected to cost a whopping $5,420,000 and is only purchasable from Warstock Cache & Carry. However, players can get a discounted price of $4,065,000 after completing The Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as a leader, which is still quite high.

The Hellfire Interceptor also features several customization options unique to the purchasable police cars in GTA Online. Much like the Stanier LE Cruiser, there are several police liveries, along with equipment choices like Aerials, Emergency Lighting, Searchlights, and Pushbar.

Players can also choose to make it look like a civilian car, like the Unmarked Cruiser. There are some props inside that are unique to police vehicles, like a police laptop and a shotgun next to the driver's seat.

The vehicle is expected to arrive in Grand Theft Auto Online in the coming weekly update, which will commence on January 4, 2024. The Gauntlet Hellfire Interceptor has reportedly also been spotted in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, so it could arrive in the upcoming title.

