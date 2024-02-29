GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games' decision to end WFH raises concerns among a Workers Union

The Independent Workers Union of Great Britain (IWGB) has raised concerns over Rockstar Games employees being called back to office for GTA 6's final stretch of development. The union has stated that Rockstar took a U-turn on their previous statement that insisted flexible work options would remain available. Anonymous statements from employees on the matter have also been shared on IWGB's official website.

This isn't the first time that the studio has come under fire regarding the working conditions and policies. They also faced heavy criticism for the extreme crunch periods their employees had to work through during Red Dead Redemption 2's development.

IWGB raises concerns over GTA 6 developer Rockstar Games calling employees back to office

Earlier today, reputed video game journalist, Jason Schreier, reported that Rockstar Games had called developers back to office for five days a week for the final stretch of GTA 6 development.

This was reportedly being done for productivity and security reasons, starting from April of this year. However, the decision seems to have backfired, as the IWGB have stated on their official X account, @IWGB_GW, that this is contrary to what Rockstar insisted earlier.

The union also mentioned that Rockstar developers are concerned over how the decision could impact their lives, especially those with disabilities, health issues, and other responsibilities.

As mentioned earlier, some anonymous reactions on the matter from Rockstar employees have been shared on IWGB's official website, which suggest that they were not consulted before the decision was made.

Anonymous Rockstar employee statements (Image via iwgb.org.uk)

While the fanbase is eager to play the game, and hopes that the GTA 6 release date arrives as soon as possible, it is also very important that all developers have healthy work environment.

With the title's release planned for 2025, much about it is expected to revealed this year, like the GTA 6 trailer 2. How this situation evolves moving forward, and if it has any effect on the upcoming game, remains to be seen. But it would be best if the conflict is resolved quickly and amicably.

