GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist trick allows players to earn $500,000 quickly: Report

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist is one of the newest heists that was added to the game on March 7, 2024. It consists of five setup missions before starting the finale. However, it appears most of those jobs can be skipped, saving a lot of time for players while allowing them to earn $500,000 quickly. YouTuber Hakiii found a trick that helps do exactly that.

This article explores more details.

GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist trick: How to perform it and earn $500,000 quickly

As shared by Hakiii in the video above, you can directly access the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist Disorganized Crime, the final setup mission, skipping all first four missions entirely:

https://socialclub.rockstargames.com/games/gtav/index-signin?ageGate=True

You will need to save/bookmark the playlist to your game and restart GTA Online to follow the steps below:

Open the Options/Pause Menu Select the Online tab Go to Playlists Choose My Bookmarked Playlists Scroll and find the recently saved playlist

This will allow you to access the heist's finale and earn $500,000 quickly. This GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist trick is easy to perform. However, some players might not be able to save the playlist through the link.

In this case, you will first need to complete setup missions one by one, and then follow some extra steps in a sequence to skip the setup missions for future playthroughs.

Here’s what you must do after completing the Disorganized Crime setup mission:

Open the Pause/Options Menu Go to the Online tab Choose Playlists Go to Create Scroll down and select Add Recently Played Job Select Disorganized Crime to place it under the Jobs in Playlist category Go back and select Save Playlist to save it with a name of your preference Go back and open My Playlists Select the Playlist where you have saved the Disorganized Crime mission Start the mission from right there

This will allow you to skip the first four setup missions and start directly from the last one before heading to the finale. For reference, here’s a complete list of missions in the entire GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist story:

Slush Fund

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime (Finale)

All of this makes the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid Heist worth replaying and saving a lot of time skipping the setup missions. This way you can reportedly earn $500,000, the final payout, much quicker than what it usually takes to get it by completing all of the missions one by one.

