Is it worth owning the Kuruma in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Karin Kuruma isn’t a new car added with the recent GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, yet it remains quite popular among the fanbase. The 4-seater sedan vehicle, based primarily on the real-life Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, was added to the game in 2015 as part of the Heists Update. However, it’s 2024, and fans may still see the ride trending on the internet now and then. This generates curiosity as to why this old vehicle is still so popular after all these years.

Put plainly, yes, it is worth owning the Kuruma in GTA Online right now. That said, let’s quickly learn everything about the GTA Online Kuruma after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online Kuruma: Why is it so special even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Karin Kuruma holds a special place in the hearts of long-time GTA Online players, even after the release of the latest Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update. It runs on a twin-cam straight-six engine. This allows the automobile to reach a top speed of 112.00 mph (180.25 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:06.800.

However, the best part about the Kuruma is its ability to traverse through off-road terrains quite easily. It is considered one of the best vehicles in GTA Online for driving both on-roads and off-roads in Los Santos. Thanks to its high traction while on off-road terrains, the sports car can go head-to-head with some of the supercars in the game.

Additionally, it doesn’t deform easily despite getting crashed. All of this makes it a perfect choice for a getaway vehicle, especially for a beginner.

For veterans or long-time Grand Theft Auto Online players, it is like a gem for a collection that shouldn’t be missed.

One drawback of the sports car is the combination of its top-heaviness and lightweight chassis. It is prone to lift onto two wheels or even flip while taking sharp turns at high speeds. However, this can be managed with a little practice.

Compared to other vehicles added on March 7, 2024, with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, this automobile is quite cheaper to purchase:

Karin Kuruma – $126,350-$95,000

Vapid Benson (Cluckin Bell) – $685,000

Canis Terminus – $1,877,500

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor – $4,065,000

This immediately makes it a must-own car in GTA Online for anyone who still hasn’t got it.

Will Kuruma return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of April 6, 2024, the vehicle is neither hinted nor confirmed by anyone to be returning in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. However, Rockstar Games often bring forward popular vehicles to its newer games, so fans can expect them to add this too.

