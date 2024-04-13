Is it worth owning Grotti Itali GTO in GTA Online after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update?

The Grotti Itali GTO is not a new car added with the last GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update, yet it is currently trending on the internet this week due to being on a 30% discount. The two-seater sports car based on the real-life Ferrari 812 Superfast, was added to the game in 2018 as part of the Arena War update. However, it’s now 2024, and fans might wonder about this fairly old vehicle's sudden spike in popularity.

To answer whether to buy the Grotti Itali GTO in GTA Online right now, let’s quickly learn about the car and its status after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

GTA Online’s Grotti Itali GTO: Why it remains so special even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Like the Kuruma in GTA Online, the Grotti Itali GTO holds a special place in the hearts of players who have been grinding in Los Santos since the Arena War update. Even after the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update of 2024, the vehicle remains one of the best getaway vehicles in the game. Powered by a V-shaped engine coupled to a 6-speed gearbox in an AWD layout, it can reach a top speed of 127.75 mph (205.59 km/h) and complete one lap in just 0:59.727.

Overall, it offers a satisfying performance for day-to-day usage. For beginners, this is a must for surviving the chaos of the free roam while for veterans this is like a gem for collection.

One drawback of the sports car is its poor durability, however, Grand Theft Auto Online players can easily overcome it by driving it carefully after some practice.

Compared to the newer cars added with the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update on March 7, 2024, this vehicle is quite cheaper to own this week thanks to the 30% discount by Rockstar Games:

Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor: $4,065,000

$4,065,000 Canis Terminus: $1,877,500

$1,877,500 Grotti Itali GTO: $1,375,500

This immediately makes it a worthwhile investment in GTA Online this week for anyone who still hasn’t collected it.

Will the Grotti Itali GTO return in Grand Theft Auto 6?

As of April 13, 2024, the automobile is neither confirmed nor hinted to appear in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6. However, the developers often bring popular vehicles like it forward to their next games, so it won’t be surprising if this sports car returns. The title will be released sometime in 2025.

