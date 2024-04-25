GTA Online background update reportedly patches a 2 million dollar glitch today (April 25, 2024)

Reputed Rockstar Games insider and data miner Tez2 has reported that a new GTA Online background update has patched a two-million-dollar glitch associated with the Dr. Dre Contract finale. This glitch was seemingly available only on PC and allowed users to access the finale as a bookmarked job, skipping all the story setup missions of this Agency contract.

The background update released today (April 25, 2024) has also patched another iteration of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale replay glitch along with other adjustments related to this new heist added earlier this year in March.

Note: This information is based on leaks and with no official confirmation. Readers are advised to take this with a grain of salt.

Dr. Dre 2 million dollar job and Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale replay glitches patched with latest GTA Online background update

The latest GTA Online background update, reportedly released shortly after today's GTA Online weekly update, has patched the Dr. Dre 2 million dollar job glitch. Hence, players on PC will now have to go through all setup missions of the VIP contract just like players on other platforms to get the usual million-dollar payout.

Another recently discovered GTA Online glitch that allowed users to skip most setup missions of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, this time on all platforms, has also been patched with today's GTA Online background update.

It involved bookmarking the final setup mission of this job, Disorganized Crime, letting players access it straightaway, bypassing all the others. Completing this mission would then unlock the finale, and the entire process could be repeated to earn the heist's $500,000 payout in quick succession.

Interestingly, Rockstar Games has reportedly now patched multiple such iterations of the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale replay glitch via background updates. Additionally, today's update made adjustments to a patch that targeted this heist's first setup mission, Slush Fund, mixing up with the finale.

Notably, not everyone was exactly thrilled with these glitches being patched, likely because they provided quick and easy ways to get rich in the game.

Some reactions to today's GTA Online background update report (Images via X)

Some users also complained about the Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle plate bug, which only plagues the PC version of GTA Online, still not being addressed by Rockstar Games. For those unaware, it prevents players on that platform from keeping the custom plate on a Salvage Yard Robbery Vehicle upon claiming it.

