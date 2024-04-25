GTA Online weekly update for April 25-May 1, 2024, released

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, giving huge bonuses and discounts to all players, including one claimable Salvage Yard vehicle. From now till May 1, 2024, Nightclub owners can enjoy double bonuses on a variety of business activities, making it one of the best things to own this week. Additionally, Simeon needs some help and is offering 2x cash and 4x RP to everyone who aids him for the next seven days.

A new set of Community Series Jobs has also arrived, along with vehicles at car showrooms which now include the returning Grotti Carbonizzare. Players are also entitled to freebies and up to 60% discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.

GTA Online weekly update ends April on a great note (April 25-May 1, 2024)

3x Cash and 3x RP:

New Community Series Jobs

2x Cash and 4x RP:

Simeon’s Contact Missions (including Repo Work)

2x Cash and 2x RP:

Steal Nightclub Goods Missions

Nightclub Sell Goods Missions

Tine Racers Adversary Mode

2x Cash:

Nightclub Daily Income

Free Log-in Reward:

Blêuter'd Tee

Free all week long:

Drinks at Nightclub Bars

All these bonuses eliminate the need to rely on the working GTA Online money glitches.

List of vehicles at car showrooms and more in the new GTA Online weekly update (April 25-May 1, 2024)

Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:

Dinka Enduro

Bravado Buffalo S

Grotti Carbonizzare

Vulcar Fagaloa

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Luxury Autos Showroom:

Karin Asterope GZ

Declasse Impaler LX

Podium Vehicle of the week:

Vapid Dominator GTT

LS Car Meet Prize Ride:

Lampadati Casco

HSW Premium Test Ride:

Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT

Test Track Vehicles for the week:

Obey 9F Cabrio

Benefactor Feltzer

Grotti Stinger GT

Time Trials for the week:

Motorcycles Premium Race Event – Art to Art

HSW Time Trial Event – East Vinewood

Regular Time Trial Event – Route 68

Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:

Karin Previon

Pegassi Zentorno

Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Claimable)

Players can still purchase the Penaud La Coureuse from Legendary Motorsport.

List of all GTA Online weekly update discounts or items on sale (April 25-May 1, 2024)

Expand Tweet

60% off:

Machete (Gun Van)

40% off:

Cheval Taipan

Nagasaki Shinobi

Vapid Festival Bus

Mammoth Patriot Stretch

30% off:

Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic

Grotti Stinger GT

Nightclub Properties (and Upgrades/Modifications)

With the GTA 6 trailer 2 expected to be released this summer, it’s the best time to take advantage of all available bonuses and discounts throughout the week.

