GTA Online weekly update for April 25-May 1, 2024, released

Rockstar Games has just released a brand new GTA Online weekly update, giving huge bonuses and discounts to all players, including one claimable Salvage Yard vehicle. From now till May 1, 2024, Nightclub owners can enjoy double bonuses on a variety of business activities, making it one of the best things to own this week. Additionally, Simeon needs some help and is offering 2x cash and 4x RP to everyone who aids him for the next seven days.
A new set of Community Series Jobs has also arrived, along with vehicles at car showrooms which now include the returning Grotti Carbonizzare. Players are also entitled to freebies and up to 60% discounts in the latest GTA Online weekly update.
GTA Online weekly update ends April on a great note (April 25-May 1, 2024)
3x Cash and 3x RP:
- New Community Series Jobs
2x Cash and 4x RP:
- Simeon’s Contact Missions (including Repo Work)
2x Cash and 2x RP:
- Steal Nightclub Goods Missions
- Nightclub Sell Goods Missions
- Tine Racers Adversary Mode
2x Cash:
- Nightclub Daily Income
Free Log-in Reward:
- Blêuter'd Tee
Free all week long:
- Drinks at Nightclub Bars
All these bonuses eliminate the need to rely on the working GTA Online money glitches.
List of vehicles at car showrooms and more in the new GTA Online weekly update (April 25-May 1, 2024)
Simeon’s Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom:
- Dinka Enduro
- Bravado Buffalo S
- Grotti Carbonizzare
- Vulcar Fagaloa
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
Luxury Autos Showroom:
- Karin Asterope GZ
- Declasse Impaler LX
Podium Vehicle of the week:
- Vapid Dominator GTT
LS Car Meet Prize Ride:
- Lampadati Casco
HSW Premium Test Ride:
- Grotti Itali GTO Stinger TT
Test Track Vehicles for the week:
- Obey 9F Cabrio
- Benefactor Feltzer
- Grotti Stinger GT
Time Trials for the week:
- Motorcycles Premium Race Event – Art to Art
- HSW Time Trial Event – East Vinewood
- Regular Time Trial Event – Route 68
Salvage Yard Vehicles this week:
- Karin Previon
- Pegassi Zentorno
- Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Claimable)
Players can still purchase the Penaud La Coureuse from Legendary Motorsport.
List of all GTA Online weekly update discounts or items on sale (April 25-May 1, 2024)
60% off:
- Machete (Gun Van)
40% off:
- Cheval Taipan
- Nagasaki Shinobi
- Vapid Festival Bus
- Mammoth Patriot Stretch
30% off:
- Dewbauchee Rapid GT Classic
- Grotti Stinger GT
- Nightclub Properties (and Upgrades/Modifications)
With the GTA 6 trailer 2 expected to be released this summer, it’s the best time to take advantage of all available bonuses and discounts throughout the week.
