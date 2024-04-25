Latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (April 25-May 1, 2024)

The final weekly event for April 2024 has started in GTA Online, enabling players to finally claim one of this week’s Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles. This is the second time Rockstar Games has allowed saving one of the featured rides as a personal vehicle. Until May 1, 2024, the Salvage Yard Robbery missions have some exciting cars from the likes of Maibatsu, Pegassi, and Karin.

This article briefly discusses the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles.

This week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles are Penumbra FF, Zentorno, and Previon

The latest GTA Online weekly update is a boon for car collectors as they can finally claim and save one of the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles of the week. Let’s quickly learn about each of these automobiles:

1) Maibatsu Penumbra FF (Claimable)

Mission: The Cargo Ship Robbery

The Maibatsu Penumbra FF is a two-seater sports car that debuted in 2020 as part of the Los Santos Summer Special update. It is famously inspired by the real-life Mitsubishi Eclipse (2nd generation).

Unlike the newest GTA Online podium car, the Maibatsu Penumbra FF runs on a transversely-laid Inline-4 engine with a 5-speed gearbox. This allows it to reach a maximum speed of 112.75 mph (181.45 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.465.

Gamers can claim this vehicle this week by paying a fee of $20,000-$10,000.

2) Pegassi Zentorno

Mission: The Duggan Robbery

The Pegassi Zentorno is a two-seater hypercar based on the real-life Lamborghini Sesto Elemento. It debuted in 2014 with The High Life Update.

According to popular creator Broughy1322, the Zentorno can reach a top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and complete a lap in just 1:00.960, making it one of the fastest cars in Grand Theft Auto Online this week as a Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle.

3) Karin Previon

Mission: The Podium Robbery

The final Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle this week is the Karin Previon, a two-seater coupe that debuted in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. It is highly based on the real-life Toyota Soarer (Z30).

On the performance front, the Previon runs on a V8 engine, enabling it to go up to a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in an average time of 1:05.566.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 expected to be released any time now, it’s a great time for Los Santos hustlers to steal the Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles and earn money from them.

