GTA Online Podium Vehicle & Prize Car (April 25 to May 1, 2024)

The latest set of GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride is now available as part of the newly released weekly update event, allowing motorheads to collect two more rides for free once again. This week’s Podium Vehicle in Grand Theft Auto Online is the Vapid Dominator GTT, a two-seater muscle car. On the other hand, players can win a classic grand tourer, the Lampadati Casco, as the Prize Ride of the week.

Here's a rundown on the GTA Online Podium Vehicle and Prize Ride car available till May 1, 2024.

GTA Online Podium Vehicle: Vapid Dominator GTT (April 25 to May 1, 2024)

The recent GTA Online weekly update is a blessing for all muscle car collectors as they now have a chance to get the Vapid Dominator GTT as the Podium Vehicle in Los Santos. The vehicle debuted in 2021 as part of the popular Los Santos Tuners update. It highly resembles the real-life 1969-1970 Ford Mustang and 1971-1973 Mustang.

On the performance front, the Vapid Dominator GTT runs on a 450cu-in (7.4L) Supercharged V8-like engine with a single bank of cams on each side. The GTA Online Podium Vehicle can reach a top speed of 115.50 mph (185.88 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:07.335.

In the muscle category, the Dominator GTT is considered well for day-to-day activities in Los Santos. Some of the highlights of this automobile are,

Excellent acceleration

Great traction

Decent Speed

Adequate braking

Decent drifting capability

Those interested in getting the muscle car can visit The Diamond Casino & Resort and spin the Lucky Wheel daily for a chance to win it for free. This reduces the use of any working GTA Online money glitches to get enough money for cars like this.

Prize Ride of the week: Lampadati Casco (April 25 to May 1, 2024)

The Lampadati Casco is a two-door sports classic car in GTA Online that debuted in 2015 as part of the Heists Update. The developers seem to have taken design inspiration for the vehicle from the real-life Maserati 3500 GT.

As tested by Broughy1322, the Casco can reach a top speed of 120.00 mph (193.12 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:10.337. It is considered one of the best vehicles in GTA Online in the Sports Classics category.

The vehicle can be won by winning three Los Santos Car Meet Races anytime this week.

