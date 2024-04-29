GTA Online glitches discussion by fans unveils gripping things that need Rockstar's attention

Rockstar Games usually patches GTA Online glitches and bugs with background updates regularly. The latest update of this sort arrived on April 25, 2024, patching the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid finale replay glitch among a few other such issues. However, it should be noted that many glitches have somehow been overlooked and continue to ruin the overall experience for players.
Today (April 29), on Reddit, a section of the GTA Online community engaged in an interesting discussion about GTA Online glitches that have been plaguing the game for years and need Rockstar Games' attention.
Players discuss long-standing GTA Online glitches and bugs that are yet to be patched by Rockstar Games
Reddit user u/HatefvI asked the GTA Online community about the bugs they hate, adding the one causing ammunition to get randomly wiped is probably the most annoying of them all. This particular bug has been around for a while but has not yet been patched.
Those on the receiving end of this glitch also raised concerns about it still not being fixed, with one even wondering if Rockstar had intentionally left it unpatched so players spend their in-game cash on ammunition.
u/HatefvI even criticized the game's code in response to another such comment:
Whether it is patched through a future GTA Online background update remains to be seen. However, unfortunately, there are many more GTA Online glitches that need Rockstar Games' attention.
One of them, which prevents Nightclub technicians from accruing goods for the Warehouse, was brought up by user u/symbolic503.
The Nightclub is one of the best businesses in GTA Online and its Warehouse is a money-making outlet. To utilize this facet, players must own certain other businesses and hire technicians to accrue goods from them. However, the glitch mentioned above often prevents this process from occurring.
It is usually seen with the South American Imports option linked to the Cocaine Lockup MC Business. There are a few workarounds to tackle this issue, but they aren't guaranteed to work.
Another one of the many GTA Online glitches that still plague the game is when enemy NPCs empty out their magazines by continuously shooting at players.
Their impeccable aim can already be frustrating to deal with and this adds to the problem. There is no way to tell if GTA Online will ever get rid of this issue, but Rockstar Games must reinvent the wheel to some degree in this department in addition to some other changes that should be implemented in GTA 6 to offer a much better gameplay experience.
FAQ on GTA Online glitches
How to fix the GTA Online glitch causing technicians to not accrue goods?
There is no guaranteed fix for this particular glitch but swapping technicians or resetting the business for which goods are not being accrued sometimes gets rid of this issue.
