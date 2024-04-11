GTA Online custom plate glitch makes it possible to paint stock rims on vehicles: Report

While changing a vehicle's stock rims' color during customization isn't allowed, a recently discovered GTA Online custom plate glitch reportedly makes it possible. It involves the game's License Plate Creator website, which, as the name suggests, lets users make custom license plates for their cars for free. However, note that performing this glitch will cost a bit of in-game cash.

A quick tutorial about this GTA Online custom plate glitch was posted by X user @ClassiqueGTA, teaching those interested how to paint their vehicle's stock rims.

GTA Online custom plate glitch uses the License Plate Creator website to reportedly let players paint their vehicle's stock rims

Rockstar Games' License Plate Creator website can be used to design custom vanity plates for your recently used cars, bought or won for free as the GTA Online Podium Car. However, use the vehicle on which you want to try this glitch for a few minutes to make it appear on the site.

Equip it with the Rugged Snowflake rims found in the Off Road wheels category and paint it with the rim color of your choice. This must be done before ordering a custom license plate from the Rockstar Games website according to the video guide uploaded by @ClassiqueGTA.

Equip this rim with the color of your choice (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@ClassiqueGTA)

Now, order a custom license plate from the website for that car while logged into a GTA Online session and visit a Los Santos Customs outlet to have it processed.

Here is the link to this GTA Online website:

License Plate Creator website

While there is no fee for processing a custom license plate order, you should be charged an amount if this GTA Online custom plate glitch works as intended. As soon as you process the order, the applied rims will replace the car's stock rims painted in the color applied to the former.

Painted stock rims of the Torero XO (Image via Rockstar Games || X/@ClassiqueGTA)

It reportedly works on all platforms currently, but Rockstar Games might patch it with a background update (different from a GTA Online weekly update) in the future as it usually does for such glitches and bugs. So, it might not work for you, depending on when you are reading this article.

