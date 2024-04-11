GTA Online Podium Car & Prize Ride (April 11-17, 2024)

The newest set of GTA Online Podium Car and Prize Ride is now available for the next seven days, giving motorheads another chance to collect two new vehicles for free. This week’s Podium car in GTA Online is the Lampadati Corsita, a two-door sports coupe. One can also win a Grotti Bestia GTS, a two-door shooting-brake sports category vehicle, as the Prize Ride by April 17, 2024.

The article aims to share brief details about the latest GTA Online Podium Car and Prize Ride available throughout the week.

GTA Online Podium Car: Lampadati Corsita (April 11-17, 2024)

The currently available GTA Online Podium car, the Lampadati Corsita, debuted in Los Santos in 2022 with The Criminal Enterprises update. Judging by its aesthetics, the vehicle seems inspired by these cars:

Maserati MC20

Lotus Evija

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

Ferrari F8

Hennessey Venom F5

Ferrari Portofino

This GTA Online Podium car, powered by a V12 engine, can achieve a maximum speed of 131.30 mph (211.31 km/h) and complete one lap in just 1:02.262, making it one of the fastest automobiles in the game.

The newly released GTA Online weekly update allows players to spin the Lucky Wheel at The Diamond Casino & Resort and get a chance to win the Corsita by April 17, 2024.

Prize Ride of the week: Grotti Bestia GTS (April 11-17, 2024)

The Grotti Bestia GTS is a shooting-brake style car that debuted in 2016 as part of the Further Adventures in Finance and Felony update. It seems primarily inspired by the Ferrari GTC4Lusso and Ferrari FF.

Unlike the Kuruma in GTA Online, the Bestia GTS can reach a top speed of 118.75 mph (191.11 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:04.364. Like the Carbonizzare, the car offers decent performance with excellent handling due to its nippy steering rack.

One must come in the top five positions in the Los Santos Car Meet Series for two consecutive days to win the Grotti Bestia GTS as Prize Ride of the week.

As Rockstar Games has confirmed that there will be a big GTA Online Summer Update 2024, gamers can expect more new rides to be released later this year.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you find this week's Podium car worth playing the game for? Yes, of course! Not at all 0 votes View Discussion