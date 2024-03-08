5 best GTA Online businesses to make money fast after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

Grinding the best GTA Online businesses can make you rich very quickly and also help you level up in the game. As of 2024, Rockstar Games offers over 10 businesses that you can own. Each business has a distinct way of operating and makes different amounts of profits. There are some businesses that generate profits faster than others, however, identifying them is a tricky task for beginners.

With that being said, this article lists five of the best GTA Online businesses that make quick money after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The listings are not in any order.

5 best GTA Online businesses that generate quick money after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update

1) Salvage Yard

The Salvage Yard is still one of the fastest money-making GTA Online businesses after the latest GTA Online weekly update. If you grind it properly, you can earn between $400,000 and $200,000 within half an hour. Rockstar Games offers three mini heist-like missions where you have to steal cars from different sources.

Remember that you’ll get the main payment after the final stage. You can either choose to sell the stolen vehicle to Yusuf Amir or salvage it inside the business. The first option offers more money than the latter. You can complete three Salvage Yard missions every week.

2) Acid Lab

Although the latest GTA Online update added no extra benefits for the Acid Lab business, it is still worth grinding for quick money. It is one of the best solo-friendly GTA online businesses you can operate from any place on the map. A full batch of Acid products can make you around $325,00, considering you have applied the Acid Lab Equipment Upgrade.

The biggest USP of this business is that Rockstar Games provides only one vehicle to sell the entire stock. The Maibatsu Manchez Scout C is the only delivery vehicle in this business. It is a fast and durable motorcycle that helps you to complete the sell missions with ease.

3) Nightclub

While the GTA Online Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update added some new money-making methods, the Nightclub is still one of the best GTA Online businesses that offers handsome rewards to those who properly maintain it. You can technically earn up to $50,000 for free every 48 minutes.

Unlike other best GTA Online businesses where you have to actively engage, the Nightclub generates profits in the background while you’re in the multiplayer game. However, you must maintain the highest popularity of the business to reap the full benefits. Additionally, the Nightclub Warehouse also generates profits in the background that you can sell later.

4) Auto Shop

The Auto Shop is one of the best GTA Online businesses for both beginners and experienced players. It offers three unique money-making methods, which are fast in their own ways. The Auto Shop Robbery Contracts are mini heists that offer you the most money for 30 minutes worth of work.

The business also spawns NPC vehicles every 48 minutes. You just have to customize them as per order and deliver them to the customer’s doorstep. Each successful delivery rewards you with around $30,000. The Exotic Exports missions spawn randomly, so it cannot be termed as a fast money-making method.

5) Agency

The Agency is one of the best GTA Online businesses that has many hidden perks. It offers a wide range of money-making methods that you can grind repeatedly. Similar to the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid heist, the business offers Agency Contract Missions that can be completed within 45 minutes.

However, the fastest way to make money through the Agency is the Payphone Hits. These missions offer up to $45,000 and can be repeated every 10 minutes. Each mission takes around three to five minutes, depending on your skill. Therefore, every player must own the Agency after The Cluckin Bell Farm Raid update.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you own any of these businesses in GTA Online? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion