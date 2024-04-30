Should the GTA 6 vehicle prices be equal to the real world? Here's what fans think

Rockstar has added hundreds of vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online, and fans are now curious about GTA 6 vehicles. The upcoming title in the series will be released sometime in 2025 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and potentially other undisclosed entertainment platforms. Its trailer, released on December 5, 2024, hinted at a couple of vehicles expected to return; however, fans are now thinking whether their prices should be equal to those of real-world rides.

This article reflects different fan opinions on the subject and shares a list of GTA 6 vehicles expected to appear or return.

GTA 6 vehicle prices: Fans have mixed opinions on the subject

While the rumored list of GTA 6 vehicles might not be big, fans can expect hundreds of automobiles in the game like its predecessor. As seen above, Reddit user Fabulous-Piglet8412 initiated a discussion about whether the vehicles in the upcoming game should have the same prices as their real-life counterparts.

One user, HearTheEkko, suggested that Rockstar Games should keep GTA 6 vehicle prices between $500,000-$1,000,000 on average.

On the other hand, user marinarahhhhhhh shared their preference for real-world prices for the vehicles. Here’s what they pointed out in their comment:

“It’s just more fun if that aspect of things is realistic and not inflated to paying $10,000,000 for some weird truck that should cost a fraction of that”

Many fans participated in it, sharing their thoughts on it. Here are some of the noteworthy points some users made on the post:

As observed, fans have different opinions on whether GTA 6 vehicle prices should be realistic or on par with those from Grand Theft Auto Online.

What are all the new vehicles expected in the GTA 6?

An official image of Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Below is a list of some brand-new vehicles expected to debut based on the game’s trailer and GTA 6 gameplay leak:

A Lamborghini Aventador-inspired car

Tulip M-100 donked-out car

Ford Panther platform-inspired donked-out car

PMP 700

Ford Panther platform-inspired sedan

Sixth-generation Buick Skylark-inspired car

Third-generation Infiniti Q45-inspired car

Tenth-generation Chevrolet Impala-inspired car

Second generation Chevrolet Bel Air-inspired car

Second generation Audi S7-inspired car

Cougar-inspired car

Vapid ute

First generation Mercury

Isuzu Elf-inspired truck

FAQ:

Has Rockstar confirmed any of the Grand Theft Auto 6 vehicles yet?

No, Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed any vehicles or automobiles due to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6 as of April 30, 2024.

