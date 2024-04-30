5 things GTA 6 gameplay leak doesn't tell you

The GTA 6 gameplay leak was devastating for Rockstar Games as it revealed quite a few things about the highly-anticipated title. However, the leaked video clip doesn't tell you everything about the game and what the studio has in store for everybody. This is mainly because the gameplay leak only covered a small section of the game and showcased the beta version.

However, there are some important details that the GTA 6 gameplay leak fails to share with the masses. This ranges from map size to all the weapons that players might get to use in the game.

Hence, this article has compiled five things the GTA 6 gameplay leak didn't tell you about the upcoming title.

5 things that the GTA 6 gameplay leak didn't reveal about the game

1) The actual size of the map

One of the locations shown in the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the GTA 6 gameplay leak did show several locations that players can potentially explore, it failed to reveal all the major locations that the actual game will have. This was a big relief for the developer as well as the fans who didn't want to get spoiled.

Even today, various GTA 6 map rumors are floating around the internet. On top of that, the mapping project of the upcoming title is in full force and offers various speculative locations that might appear in the game. However, its true scale will only be revealed once GTA 6 drops.

2) Major characters apart from the protagonists

The protagonist-duo of GTA 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 gameplay leak revealed that the game will have a protagonist duo- one male and the other female. The first GTA 6 trailer also confirmed the name of the female protagonist Lucia while showcasing the male protagonist as well. The leak, however, did not show all the other major side characters that will appear in the game.

This is something that not even the first trailer cleared. Hence, the supporting character roster is still a big mystery for everybody. Most players are expecting some older characters from previous Grand Theft Auto games to appear in some roles in the story. This is one of the reasons to be excited about the GTA 6 second trailer.

3) Intricate features

The leak did not reveal any major features (Image via Rockstar Games)

While the GTA 6 gameplay leak did showcase a couple of features that players will get to use, it didn't go in-depth with them. This is mainly because the game was still in the early phase of development and hence Rockstar Games hadn't implemented everything planned.

So, even though players got a glimpse of features like the Weapon Wheel and advanced AI system. Fortunately, it didn't reveal anything concrete thus keeping intricate features of GTA 6 a mystery for the community. This is a good thing since such a spoiler would have ruined the gameplay for most players.

4) The protagonists' backstories

The leak did not reveal the backstories of the protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 gameplay leak showed a lot of action and had both Lucia and Jason participate in shootouts and chases. However, it doesn't tell you about the protagonists' backstories. This is a major win for Rockstar Games and the fans since it would have been the biggest spoiler.

The first GTA 6 trailer also held back on this information and only showed a glimpse of what Lucia might be like. While it is clear that both the main characters in GTA 6 are heavily involved in crime, the leak failed to reveal their motives. Since Rockstar Games always crafts beautiful backstories for its protagonists, fans are happy it didn't get leaked beforehand.

5) The vehicle roster

The leak didn't show the whole roster (Image via Rockstar Games)

The variety of vehicles in the GTA 6 gameplay leak was a major highlight. Even though players can find a bunch of vehicles across the streets, the clips don't show the full extent or capacity of the game's roster. This remains true even after the first trailer's release.

So, players can look forward to exploring various locations across the map and finding exquisite vehicles on the streets. It will be interesting to see how the new graphics, texture, and lighting affect the vehicles in GTA 6 and how many of the older cars and motorcycles managed to make it to their roster.

FAQs about GTA 6

When is GTA 6 coming out?

Rockstar Games revealed that GTA 6 will roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

Who leaked GTA 6 gameplay?

The GTA 6 gameplay was leaked by a hacker named Arion Kurtaj. He was later caught and tried.

Check out our other GTA 6 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback