5 biggest rumors surrounding GTA 6

GTA 6 has been a hot topic of discussion even before Rockstar Games rolled out its first trailer in December 2023. The video also paved the way for numerous rumors floating around the community. Fans have been coming up with new ones with each passing day and it can be tricky to keep up with each one of them, especially if you haven't stayed up to date with everything that's been happening.

Fortunately, not every rumor is worth keeping an eye on since most of them lack substance and are pure speculation without any solid proof. However, some are rather interesting and worth knowing about.

In this article, we will check out some of these interesting GTA 6 rumors circulating in the community.

Budget, download size, and 3 other interesting GTA 6 rumors you should know about

1) Budget

There are tons of rumors about the GTA 6 budget and naturally so since the first official trailer was incredible. It had stunning graphics and details leading the community to believe that Rockstar Games had spent a huge sum of money into making the game.

Among them, the biggest rumor is that the GTA 6 budget is around $2 billion. This is a ridiculously huge amount but fans are sure that Rockstar has allocated this resource to the upcoming title.

Considering Grand Theft Auto 6 has been under development for quite some time, it is possible that the studio might have spent this much money on the game. However, there is no actual proof of it so far.

2) Download size of the game

The next big rumor surrounding GTA 6 is the download size of the game. Soon after the first trailer rolled out, fans were stunned by its quality and started discussing the size of the game when it becomes available for download.

They were concerned that GTA 6 might be around 300 GB+ since the graphics and textures are expected to be next level. This is a fair assumption but 300 GB+ is huge for a video game. However, considering the bloated file sizes of the games currently rolling out, it won't be too surprising if players would need to empty their disks before installing GTA 6.

3) The game's release date

One of the rumors behind the release date of the game (Image via X/@JasonfromGTAVI)

It is no surprise that fans have been speculating about the release date of GTA 6 even before Rockstar Games shared the first trailer. Now that the studio has confirmed that the game will drop in 2025, the rumors have shifted toward the month when PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players might get their hands on the title.

While some players believe Grand Theft Auto might roll out in early 2025, others believe Rockstar Games might delay the game and wait till mid or late 2025 to release it. There were also rumors that Grand Theft Auto 6 might get delayed but an insider confirmed that the development is going as planned and the release is on track.

4) The actress behind Lucia's character

One of the rumors regarding the actress behind the female protagonist (Image via X/@GameRollGTA)

Lucia is the female protagonist starring in Grand Theft Auto 6 and there are numerous rumors surrounding the actress that might be playing the role. Fans started shortlisting various faces that might be behind her and have finally set their eyes on Manni L. Perez.

Not only has she worked on an episode of Law & Order, but she also looks and sounds a lot like Lucia. While Rockstar Games may have tweaked the face and features of Lucia in the trailer, most fans agree that Manni L. Perez is the GTA 6 Lucia actress since her features match the female protagonist. However, it is yet to be confirmed by either the actress or Rockstar Games.

5) Map size and features

Grand Theft Auto 6 is undoubtedly one of the most ambitious projects from Rockstar Games. Naturally, fans believe that the upcoming title will have a humongous map that could be bigger than any of the past maps and be filled with numerous details.

The first trailer of the game did showcase a variety of biomes and locations further giving fuel to the fire. Fans have also been working on a mapping project of the game, speculating its size and the various locations it might feature. While Vice City is confirmed to be one of the regions, there are several other rumored places as well.

