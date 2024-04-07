GTA 6 Lucia voice actor rumors: Manni L. Perez, Ana Esposito, and more

There have been countless rumors surrounding the GTA 6 Lucia voice actor, although none of these can be confirmed so far. Some fans have been obsessed with finding the actors for the Grand Theft Auto VI protagonists ever since the gameplay leaks came out in 2022, and this was only exacerbated with the official trailer release in December 2023.

This article takes a look at all the actors who have been rumored to be the GTA 6 Lucia voice actors, from Leslie Lluvet to Manni L. Perez. However, players should note that these are all speculations and they should all be taken with a grain of salt.

All GTA 6 Lucia voice actor rumors up until Manni L. Perez

The list of actors who have been rumored to be the GTA 6 Lucia voice actor has grown quite a bit. This list includes Alexandra Echavarri, Leslie Lluvet, Ana Esposito, and Manni L. Perez. So, while waiting for the GTA 6 second trailer, you can check out these rumors.

Some internet users began speculating that Alexandra Cristina Echavarri was the GTA 6 Lucia voice actor. Her IMDb profile mentioned that she did voice acting for Grand Theft Auto 5. However, Echavarri soon revealed that she voiced the character Lupe in GTA Online. She is a Cargo Warehouse Manager who was introduced alongside the Criminal Enterprises DLC.

Some fans believe Leslie Lluvet is Lucia (Image via X, @jericho681)

On the other hand, some other users then found Leslie Lluvet to bear a striking resemblance to Lucia as seen in the gameplay videos. Of course, Rockstar retouched Lucia's appearance a bit in the trailer, and the alpha gameplay footage wasn't boasting the best graphical quality. The community moved on from Echavarri to Lluvet almost instantly.

The next rumor was that it was Ana Esposito who voiced Lucia in GTA 6. According to the rumor, the actor who shares a resemblance with Lucia from the trailer is based in New York, where there's a Rockstar mocap studio, and her social media presence was possibly restricted because of an NDA (Non-Disclosure Agreement).

The fact that she starred in Law & Order, which also features other Rockstar Games actors like Ned Luke, was also brought up.

The latest rumor regarding a GTA 6 voice actor is Manni L. Perez. Like Esposito, she has also starred in Law & Order but the biggest reason is that she resembles Lucia much more than the other actors. In one interview, rumored GTA 6 Lucia voice actor Manni L. Perez said:

"Right now I’ve been transitioning my career into voiceover and motion capture."

Fans took this as a hint toward GTA 6. It was also found that Perez and Mario D'Leon, the voice actor for Luis Lopez from GTA The Ballad of Gay Tony, follow each other on Instagram.

However, as mentioned before, all of this is speculation at the moment since no Grand Theft Auto VI voice actor has come forward to discuss their involvement. Fans will have to until the GTA 6 release date to know if their hunches were right.

