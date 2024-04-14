GTA 6 map seemingly includes 7 cities: Rumor

The GTA 6 map is once again making commotion among players as a new rumor is claiming that the game will have seven cities. This new rumor surfaced after fans started claiming that the icon behind the male protagonist's car in the first official trailer resembles the map of the game which is based on Florida. If this turns out to be true, then it is also possible that the GTA 6 map might have around seven cities.

According to a tweet shared by @GTAVI_Countdown on X, the GTA 6 map will have seven cities that will be spread across the map. He further added that the map of the upcoming title is twice the size of GTA 5 and also contains 70% enterable buildings.

NOTE: It is advised to take this information with a pinch of salt until officially confirmed by the developers.

Apart from Vice City, the GTA 6 map might have multiple other locations as well

Up until now, it was confirmed that the GTA 6 map will have Vice City alongside a couple of other cities like Port Gellhorn. This was revealed alongside the first trailer that showcased the city and the various biomes that will be available for exploration in the upcoming title.

However, the new rumor suggests that the upcoming game's map will have around seven cities which is quite a huge claim. Players were only expecting to have around three or four explorable cities like GTA San Andreas. However, if the rumor holds any truth then the upcoming game will have a humongous map with multiple major locations.

These rumors mainly started after another user claimed that the sticker behind Jason's (the male protagonist of the game) car is shaped like the state of Florida and represents Leonida where the GTA 6 map is based. While this has not been confirmed, the ongoing GTA 6 mapping project also seems to be suggesting something similar.

Apart from the seen cities, fans are more excited about the huge amount of explorable buildings in the upcoming title. This was one of the biggest requests in the community since GTA 5 was disappointing in this field and only has a handful of enterable places.

So, if the rumor is true and the GTA 6's map is 2x bigger than that of the current game, then it will be an exciting aspect to explore. However, since Rockstar Games have confirmed nothing, readers are suggested to take the information with a grain of salt.

In the meantime, you can also check out other big GTA 6 rumors that are floating across the community.

