GTA 6 mapping project: Progress made so far

The GTA 6 mapping project has been shaping up quite nicely, considering it is based purely on the 2022 leak and the first official trailer of the upcoming title, mixed with some good speculations. The community has been putting a lot of effort into creating it while awaiting more information from Rockstar Games to further improve it.

In the latest update, the developers behind the project have added some major highways and other locations that might appear in the final product as well. This article will dive into the topic and discuss some of the major GTA 6 mapping project features and developments so far.

The GTA 6 mapping project looks quite promising

A screenshot of the map showing some of the places. (Image via VIMAP)

The GTA 6 mapping project began soon after the disastrous leak of the highly-anticipated title. DuPz0r initiated the project and was soon joined by several other enthusiastic Grand Theft Auto fans who wanted to contribute to it. They recently released the 0.043 version of the GTA 6 map, which looks quite promising.

In the recent update, the developers have added some major highways and several more buildings. While this is mainly limited to Vice City, the GTA 6 mapping project looks much more detailed than before. At the moment, players can also check out the Leonida State Prison, as well as several other locations like Port Gellhorn Racetrack and Redhill Forest that might pop up in the full game as well.

Apart from this, the update released on February 25, 2024, added some new buildings and roads to the map. This has allowed it to look more complete and be more readable than before.

Unfortunately, most of the map still remains a mystery, as Rockstar Games has not revealed any more information other than that GTA 6 is set in the state of Leonida.

At the moment, the GTA 6 mapping project has detailed out most of the Vice City, added new buildings and roads in the Port Gellhorn area, and added some new information to Homestead as well as the Alligator Creek area.

The leaked GTA 6 footage showed many promising things, and the studio's confirmation that the game would have Vice City allowed the mapping project to move forward. Fans can see iconic locations like Ocean Drive in the first trailer, which also shows how populated the location will be compared to the original game.

Now, a vast area of the map is still unexplored and unknown. Hopefully, the second trailer of the game will provide more information and allow the GTA 6 mapping project to move forward. Most fans hope to see several other iconic Vice City locations in the upcoming title.

The mapping project is going steadily and has already outlined several more locations based on rumors and speculations. There's a good chance that they might turn out to be true but it will only be fully known once more information is revealed by Rockstar Games. In the meantime, check out the recent rumors about GTA 6 on PS5 Pro.

