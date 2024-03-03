3 dynamic GTA 6 features that fans may want to see

Fans expect the GTA 6 features to be mind-blowing and much more advanced than what Rockstar Games has incorporated in its games so far. Red Dead Redemption 2 currently holds the title of the studio's best game for its graphics as well as features and gameplay mechanics. However, the first trailer of the upcoming game, along with all the leaked information, has proven that the community is in for a treat with GTA 6.

While there are some basic things like better AI and vehicle customization options, fans are looking forward to some good dynamic GTA 6 features. They want the developers to go above and beyond with the highly-anticipated title and bring out their best.

This article will highlight some of the dynamic features that players would like to see in the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and speculative in nature. It solely reflects the writer's opinions.

3 amazing dynamic GTA 6 features that would make the game much more interesting

1) World progression

World progression is one of the GTA 6 features that would make the game incredible and much more immersive than what fans have in mind. It means players will get to see things like under-construction buildings getting completed over the course of their gameplay.

This not only increases the game's realism but also the immersion. The previous GTA titles feature similar buildings, but they never get finished and remain the same. So, it will be a nice change of pace to see Rockstar Games moving forward by making world progression one of the GTA 6 features.

This could also work for roads and bridges that cannot be accessed during the early phase of their gameplay but become available after some time. It would be amazing to see it getting built little by little.

2) Aging characters

Most stories in the Grand Theft Auto series span over a couple of years, but the protagonist, as well as other characters, never age. This can be a little off-putting for some players. So, Rockstar Games can use this as a dynamic GTA 6 feature where everyone ages a little as time progresses.

If the rumors are true and the main plot of the upcoming title will span over many years, it will be incredible to watch older characters grow grey hair or stoop with age. This would make the game much more realistic.

Since Red Dead Redemption 2 already has the feature where the protagonist's hair and nails grow over time and need to be cut, it should not be too difficult for the developers to further enhance and add it as a feature in GTA 6. This might not affect the story directly, but it will add to the immersion.

3) Weather system

A dynamic weather system is one of the GTA 6 features that fans absolutely want to see. While the other Grand Theft Auto titles feature different weathers, like rainy or sunny, it only lasts for a while before things go back to default.

However, making it more dynamic would allow GTA 6 to become a better title. RDR 2 has a similar feature where players can find a variety of biomes ranging from sunny beaches to snowy mountains in the game. Such features add more realism to the title and immerse players in it.

To make things even better, by adding a dynamic weather system as a GTA 6 feature and allowing it to affect the gameplay, Rockstar Games can alter the difficulty of certain missions. After all, nobody likes to drive on wet and muddy roads. So, it will be interesting to see how the studio handles it and if they can deliver this feature how fans want to see it.

