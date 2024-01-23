3 different seasonal changes GTA 6 must introduce

With GTA 6 edging closer to the release date, one day at a time, there are all sorts of theories and rumors floating across the internet. While that will never see an end until officially released, there are certain features and gameplay mechanics that fans want Rockstar Games to introduce with the upcoming title. Changing weather and a seasonal system are highly requested features that most players want to see in the game.

Dynamic weather has been a part of the series for quite some time. However, players only get to see winter and snow with special updates during the holiday months. A periodically changing season would be a great addition to Grand Theft Auto 6, making it quite realistic.

While bringing all the available seasons to give a life-like feeling would be splendid, here are three different seasonal changes fans would love to see the most in the upcoming title, especially because it is based in Florida.

Three types of seasonal changes fans would love to see in GTA 6

1) Humid summers

Similar to the real-life climate of Florida, it would be awesome if Rockstar Games added a humid summer season in GTA 6. The first trailer of the game showcased characters chilling at the beach, signifying warm weather. So, fans are expecting a similar thing during the actual gameplay as well.

Since this season usually lasts for most of the year in Florida, it would make sense that players would experience this in GTA 6 as well. Sunny and warm weather has also been the ideal choice of climate in almost every other Grand Theft Auto title, and Rockstar might want to keep it that way.

However, allowing the climate to change a little and getting the characters as well as the NPCs affected by it, would be a nice touch.

2) Cold winters

Since winter does not last too long in Florida, it would make sense that it doesn't last too long in GTA 6 as well. However, Rockstar Games can decide not to follow the exact pattern and allow players to experience cold winds and light showers for a little longer.

While it does sometimes snow in the region, it is not too heavy. So, the developers could use this to their advantage and bring snow during the holiday season as a special treat for players while the weather changes from summer to winter.

It would allow players to use different tactics and various vehicles that are more suitable for this particular climate. If Rockstar Games does end up releasing GTA 6 on PS5 Pro on launch day, fans expect the enhanced hardware to give optimal performance and run these types of features.

3) A sprinkle of autumn

Autumn is beautiful weather when the natural foliage changes and takes on a new cover, and the weather is rather pleasant. While Florida only experiences these seasonal changes for a very short time, Rockstar Games can offer players a chance to see and feel this weather in GTA 6 for a slightly longer period.

This would also be the perfect time for the developers to showcase the graphical fidelity of the upcoming title in the series and run wild with different ideas. The trees could change color, and the forest could look different than usual. This would also bring a new experience for players, as there has been nothing like this in any of the previous titles.

While the developers removed several features from GTA 5, fans don't want anything like this to happen with Grand Theft Auto 6, either. Hopefully, Rockstar Games hears these requests and ensures these gameplay mechanics make it to the actual gameplay.

