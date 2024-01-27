5 fan-favorite GTA Online features that could return in GTA 6 Online

GTA Online is an excellent offering for anyone who has completed the game's single-player campaign and wants more. Not only is the multiplayer mode brimming with content, it has several excellent features. Since there are rumors that Rockstar Games will release GTA 6 Online soon after the initial game, fans want these features to be reintegrated.

There are several mechanics that developers took from the single-player mode and others that were freshly implemented. This is always a gamble as not every feature is suited for the game or liked by players.

This article will list five fan-favorite features and gameplay mechanics that series fans would like to see in the multiplayer mode of the upcoming title.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

5 features from GTA Online that should be in Grand Theft Auto 6 Online

1) Heists

This might sound very simple, but heists are one of the most popular fan-favorite features in GTA Online. Besides being a great way to make money in the game, they are also a riveting undertaking. Heists have been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time, and fans want to see them in the entry.

However, they also want Rockstar Games to polish and enhance this feature further. At the moment, players must go through a couple of steps before the actual heist starts. This, however, has not reduced its popularity at all.

2) Vehicle Insurance

Losing your favorite vehicle in GTA 5 was quite exasperating. Thankfully, Rockstar Games implanted an insurance feature where players would get their cars back even if they blew up.

This was an excellent addition that ensured players didn't have to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each time they wanted a vehicle. Fans would love to see this feature in GTA 6 single-player campaign and its online multiplayer mode.

3) Passive Mode

Beginners could get quickly frustrated by getting blown to smithereens by griefers in GTA Online. While a private lobby is available, playing in the normal sessions is more fun as they can meet more people. Fortunately, the game has a Passive Mode to save you from trouble.

New players learn about it after dying in the online multiplayer mode. Once enabled, they can explore the city without getting killed by enemies. However, they cannot engage in combat. This is perfect if you only wish to drive around or interact with others. Grand Theft Auto 6 Online should also have such a mode.

4) Garage Mechanic

The Garage Mechanic is not just a helpful NPC who repairs your best cars in GTA Online but also offers other services. Once a player purchases a vehicle, they can request the mechanic to deliver it to their garage.

This is quite helpful since bringing the car on your own means renders you vulnerable to griefers. It is also a time-savvy feature, allowing you to continue your missions while the mechanic transports your car. Hopefully, Rockstar Games will bring this feature back in the upcoming title.

5) The weekly bonuses

This is yet another fan-favorite feature from the online multiplayer that has helped tons of players. Rockstar Games keeps changing the bonuses on missions with each GTA Online weekly update, providing numerous incentives.

Furthermore, the regular discounts also encourage players to purchase new vehicles and properties and spend more time in-game. Since most businesses or ventures require them to stack some serious cash and invest, receiving bonuses and discounts makes things slightly easier.

In other news, the Florida Joker requested Rockstar Games to hire him as a voice actor for a character in-game. However, the studio has yet to make any statement regarding this matter.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see these features in GTA 6 as well? Yes, absolutely Nah, not really 0 votes