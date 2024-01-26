5 best cars to collect in GTA Online this event week (January 26 to 31, 2024)

Rockstar Games has featured some of the best GTA Online cars in the latest weekly update event, allowing motorheads to collect them by January 31, 2024. Up to 30% discount can be claimed on this week’s best choices, making it the perfect time to get a new ride in 2024. From now until January 31, 2024, players can get cars from the likes of Karin, Annis, Vapid, Karin, and Pegassi.

This article shares a brief about all five of the best cars in GTA Online that gamers should collect this week.

5 best cars in GTA Online this week are Calico GTF, Sultan RS Classic, and 3 others

1) Karin Sultan RS Classic

First on the list is the Karin Sultan RS Classic, a two-seater sports car in GTA Online that debuted in 2021 with the Los Santos Tuners update. It seems heavily inspired by the Subaru Impreza WRX and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evo III.

Unlike this week’s GTA Online podium vehicle, the Sultan RS Classic can reach a top speed of 117.50 mph (189.10 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:03.397. The best part about is the robust customization options it offers, allowing players to create amazing looks and personalize rides with it.

This week, they can get the Sultan RS Classic at a 30% discounted price of $1,252,300 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

2) Karin Calico GTF

The Karin Calico GTF is a famous three-door sports car in GTA Online. Its design is greatly inspired by multiple real-life cars, including:

Sixth-generation Toyota Celica (T200)

Fifth-generation Toyota Celica (T180)

Third-generation Toyota Soarer (Z30)

1999–2001 Hyundai Tiburon (RD2)

Second-generation Toyota Paseo (L50)

Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V–VII (CP9A-CT9A)

On the performance front, the Calico GTF is a brilliant car with balanced performance. Thanks to its Inline-6 engine, the vehicle can reach a maximum top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h); this makes it a great choice for getaway situations.

The latest GTA Online weekly update is giving away the Calico GTF for as low as $1,396,500 from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

3) Vapid Dominator ASP

The Vapid Dominator ASP is a two-seater muscle car in the game that debuted with the Los Santos Tuners update in 2021. The vehicle greatly resembles the real-life 2000 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R and the 1995 Mustang SVT Cobra R.

Powered by a V8 engine with a supercharger, the Dominator ASP possesses great acceleration and speed. As tested by Broughy1322, it can go up to 119.00 mph (191.51 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.732. Additionally, its excellent grip makes it one of the best cars for day-to-day usage in Los Santos.

The current GTA Online weekly discounts allow gamers to get the Dominator ASP for $1,242,500 from Southern San Andreas Super Autos.

4) Annis Euros

The Annis Euros is a 2-seater sports car that debuted in 2021 as part of the Los Santos Tuners update. The vehicle's design is based on the real-life Nissan 370ZX (Z34).

On the performance front, the Annis Euros is powered by a single-cam V6 engine with a seven-speed transmission. Unlike the latest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles, the Euros can reach a top speed of 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:05.165. Its strong braking and good cornering abilities make it the best choice to traverse through traffic easily.

The Euros can be purchased for a 30% discounted price of $1,260,000 from Legendary Motorsport.

5) Pegassi Torero

The Pegassi Torero is a two-seater civilian sports car that debuted in Los Santos with 2017’s Gunrunning update. The famous vehicle heavily resembles the real-life Lamborghini Countach.

When it comes to performance, the Torero may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online on the list, but it is one of the most reliable ones. Its powerful V12 engine allows it to reach a staggering 116.50 mph (187.49 km/h). The best part about the vehicle is its quick acceleration and agile handling, the combination of which makes it very useful in chaotic situations.

Gamers can buy the Torero for a lower price of $698,600 from the Premium Deluxe Motorsport Showroom.

Players can utilize working GTA Online money glitches and collect all of the best cars available this week by January 31, 2024.

