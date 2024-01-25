Rockstar Games gives GTA Online players huge weekly discounts throughout January 31, 2024

A new week has just started in GTA Online today, and Rockstar Games is offering exciting weekly discounts to all players this week. From now until January 31, 2024, you can boot the game and save a lot of your hard-earned money on purchasing new vehicles and properties in Los Santos. This week’s featured selection includes rides from the likes of Karin, Annis, Vapid, Karin, and Pegassi.

LS Car Meet is also offering mind-boggling discounts for the next seven days.

GTA Online weekly discounts: A brief list of items on sale this week (January 25 to January 31)

The latest GTA Online weekly update allows players to claim up to 50% discount on this week’s featured items on sale. Here’s everything available in the weekly discounts throughout January 31, 2024:

Auto Shop properties (30% off)

Auto Shop Upgrades and Modifications (30% off)

Karin Calico GTA (30% off)

Annis Euros (30% off)

Vapid Dominator ASP (30% off)

Karin Sultan RS Classic (30% off)

Pegassi Toros (30% off)

Los Santos Tuners Racing Suits (30% off)

HSW Racing Suits (30% off)

Los Santos Car Meet Memberships (50% off)

Los Santos Car Meet Takeovers (50% off)

Railgun (40% off)

This selection of weekly discounts will be shuffled on February 1, 2024, allowing players to get other things on sale and save money.

Which is the best thing to buy in the weekly discounts? (January 25 to January 31)

While Auto Shop should be the first and foremost choice to invest if players haven’t done it yet, it’s 2024, and most players most likely already own the business. Among the rest of the choices this week, the only logical investment after the Auto Shop would be the Karin Calico GTF, the 2-seater sports liftback based on the real-life sixth-generation Toyota Celica (T200).

Unlike this week’s GTA Online podium vehicle, the Calico GTF runs on an Inline-6 engine, reaching a top speed of 121.25 mph (195.13 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:03.596. The car's brilliant performance makes it one of the best getaway vehicles in the game, especially for those who don’t want to spend unnecessarily on rides.

Players can get the Calico GTF for as low as from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website throughout the week.

While it may not be one of the fastest cars in GTA Online, the discounted price makes it the perfect time to grab it if you haven’t already.

