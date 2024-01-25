Newest GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles (January 25-31, 2024)

A brand new set of GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles has arrived in Los Santos this week for players to try to steal to earn money. From now until January 31, 2024, one can get some interesting sets of wheels while completing this week’s Salvage Yard Robbery missions throughout the event. This time, the featured selection of targets includes cars from Bravado, Lampadati, and Pegassi.

Viseris, Buffalo EVX, and Toros are this week’s GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles

The newly released GTA Online weekly update has reset the available GTA Online Salvage Yard Robbery missions with new ones and the target vehicles to steal in them. Players can steal the Bravado Buffalo EVX, Lampadati Viseris, and Pegassi Toros for the next seven days as part of these missions.

1) Bravado Buffalo EVX

The Bravado Buffalo EVX is a 2-door electric muscle car in the game that debuted last year as part of the San Andreas Mercenaries update. The vehicle is heavily inspired by the real-life Dodge Charger Daytona SRT.

Unlike the current GTA Online podium vehicle, the Buffalo EVX seemingly runs on a large battery cell, powerful enough to reach a staggering top speed of 144.80 mph (233.03 km/h) with HSW Performance Upgrades. Its acceleration also helps it to complete one lap in 1:06.132.

2) Lampadati Viseris

The Lampadati Viseris is a sports classics 2-seater car added to the game since 2018’s The Doomsday Heist update. The Salvage Yard Robbery vehicle is inspired by the real-life De Tomaso Pantera GT5 and Maserati Bora.

Powered by a single-cam V8 engine with a 5-speed transmission, the Viseris can reach 124.25 mph (199.96 km/h) and complete one lap in 1:06.801. The vehicle offers a balanced performance but with mediocre traction.

3) Pegassi Toros

This week, the Pegassi Toros is the third vehicle that can be stolen as part of the Salvage Yard Robbery missions. It is based on the real-life 2018 Lamborghini Urus and Lamborghini Aventador.

Based on the testing done by Broughy1322, the Toros can easily go up to 127.50 mph (205.19 km/h), making it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online in the SUV category. It can also complete one lap on an average of 1:04.865.

The next group of Salvage Yard Robbery vehicles will be available on February 1, 2024, as part of the weekly update.

