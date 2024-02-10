3 side-activities that GTA 6 must bring back (and 2 it should exclude)

The GTA series has had some amazing and fun side activities over the years. With the GTA 6 release date not too far away, there are some expectations that fans want Rockstar Games to fulfill. While main missions are what drive the plot and make the game, side missions/tasks are what keep things interesting. For example, the vigilante missions from the 3-D era Grand Theft Auto titles serve as a means for players to take on the role of saviors instead of psycho criminals.

Since GTA 5 saw various changes where several side activities were removed, fans want the upcoming title to bring back some of them while excluding other boring and repetitive ones. This article will list three such side activities that would be a great addition to Grand Theft Auto 6 and two that shouldn't be a part of the upcoming game.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

3 side activities fans would love to see in GTA 6 and 2 that they won't

1) Bowling

If you haven't received five phone calls from your cousin Roman to go bowling in GTA 4, then were you even playing the game? Among several outstanding things that this title had, bowling was one of the most fun. Getting a strike was an experience both challenging and fulfilling.

This is one of the side activities that Grand Theft Auto 6 should bring back. With new graphics and enhanced mechanics, players could enjoy this sport in a new light. Since one could compete against their friends or girlfriend in Grand Theft Auto 4, the male and female protagonist combo in the upcoming title would make bowling even more interesting.

2) Basketball

Basketball is an incredibly popular sport, in real life and in the Grand Theft Auto titles. While it was a prominent interactive side activity in San Andreas, Rockstar Games decided to exclude it from future games. It was quite disappointing and the studio should revert and include it in the upcoming title.

Among the numerous San Andreas features that should be a part of GTA 6, fans would like interactive activities like playing basketball or pool to be a part of the future title. This is bound to make the game much more enjoyable.

3) Tennis

While GTA 5 has many useless features that should not make it to GTA 6, it does have some fun activities that would fit perfectly in the upcoming title. Tennis was quite fun and relaxing, both in the single-player campaign as well as the online multiplayer mode, where one could compete against other players.

Keeping in mind the tropical theme of Grand Theft Auto 6, it would be amazing to play tennis at scenic locations and maybe also get interrupted by exotic wildlife in crazy scenarios. It would make the activity both hilarious and refreshing.

4) Yoga

If there's something players hate more than the handholding in Grand Theft Auto 5, it is doing yoga. Not only does the game make you take part in the "Did somebody say yoga" mission, but it also unlocks as a side activity afterward. However, it is not as fun or relaxing as it should have been.

The activity is tiring and repetitive with no actual entertainment value. This is the biggest reason why it is something most players don't want to see in GTA 6. If Rockstar Games does end up adding it to the game, it would likely become one of the things that the community hates about the title.

5) Darts

There are many sports activities that fans would like in GTA 6 but playing darts is not one of them. Rockstar Games made this activity painfully challenging to the point where it is simply unenjoyable. One needs to spend too much time to get better at it and then some more luck to hit the bull's eye. Most players tried it once and never went back.

If there is something Grand Theft Auto 5 players hated more than yoga, it was darts. So, it would make no sense for the developers to add a side activity to the upcoming title that a vast majority of the community dislikes.

In other news, the GTA 6 Florida Joker seems to have changed his tone and is now requesting Rockstar Games to give him a role in the game. However, the studio has not yet responded.

