Why GTA 6 might have Red Dead Redemption 3 hints

Ever since GTA 6 was announced, fans have been going through Rockstar Games' latest title, Red Dead Redemption 2, to find clues about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game. Conversely, when Grand Theft Auto 6 comes out, it might eventually have Easter eggs related to the next Red Dead Redemption title. Rockstar often leaves clues to their future works in their games, so this isn't too far-fetched to think about.

However, with Grand Theft Auto 6 probably being one of the most anticipated video games in history, many fans went overboard with their search. They started seeing clues everywhere, which is why it has become hard to determine if a supposed clue is even real or not. We might see this happen again when GTA 6 is released, as fans will be eager to learn more about Red Dead Redemption 3.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 might include clues to Red Dead Redemption 3

There has been a lot of speculation about Grand Theft Auto 6 having similar mechanics as Red Dead Redemption 2 in terms of gameplay. This isn't completely unbelievable, as the 2022 gameplay leaks showcased how GTA 6 might have a realistic limited weapon-carrying system, which is a feature present in the Red Dead Redemption games.

Rockstar has often used Grand Theft Auto mechanics in RDR and vice versa, such as the ragdoll, gunplay, radar, and cover system in Red Dead Redemption, which are extremely similar to those of Grand Theft Auto 4. Some believe that the dead Jesuit Missionary in RDR2 was a GTA 6 Easter egg all along. Meanwhile, there have also been several Red Dead Redemption Easter eggs in GTA 5, some of which did not attempt to hide themselves at all.

For instance, the spine of a book seen in several places in Grand Theft Auto 5 reads "Red Dead" as the book's title, apparently written by a J. Marston. This could refer to Jack Marston, seeing as how much of a book lover he was. There are many such subtle references that connect the GTA and RDR universes, while others are more blatant. For example, in Grand Theft Auto Online, you can choose John Marston as one of your ancestors.

There's an NPC in Los Santos who wears a T-shirt with John Marston's face on it, while Madam Nazar is featured in an Arcade Machine in the multiplayer mode. GTA Online also features some Red Dead Redemption 2 weapons like the Golden Double-Action Revolver, the Stone Hatchet, and Edmund Lowry's Navy Revolver. Moreover, when it comes to Lowry, the serial killer's name itself might be a nod to Edmund Low, the serial killer you can meet as a random character in GTA 4.

Although Rockstar hasn't ever mentioned a new RDR game, fans expect it to come out eventually. So, in keeping with Rockstar's tradition, they are more than likely to include subtle references to the upcoming Red Dead Redemption 3, if they ever plan on making that.

