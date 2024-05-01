It's official: L.A. Noire is free for all GTA+ members starting May 2, 2024

After increasing GTA+ membership prices last month, Rockstar Games has surprised fans once again by announcing another free game. On May 1, 2024, the developers of the popular Grand Theft Auto video game announced that the highly acclaimed L.A. Noire will be free for all Plus subscribers from May 2, 2024, onwards. This will add it to the list of classic Rockstar titles available as part of the monthly bonuses.

The Plus subscription is only available for Xbox Series X/S and PS5 players.

L.A. Noire joins Red Dead Redemption as part of GTA+ monthly bonuses

As can be seen above, Rockstar Games posted the announcement on X earlier today, welcoming one of their classic titles, L.A. Noire, to the ever-growing GTA+ monthly bonuses. This adds the game to the list of a couple of other titles that the Plus subscribers can enjoy for free.

Here’s what all games are accessible for free as part of GTA+ monthly bonuses starting from May 2, 2024:

L.A. Noire

Red Dead Redemption (+ Undead Nightmare)

Grand Theft Auto Trilogy: The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars

Rockstar also announced that all Plus members will be able to claim two vintage luxury vehicles in Grand Theft Auto Online for free, the Albany Roosevelt and the Classique Broadway, from May 2, 2024, as a homage to L.A. Noire.

On a newswire post of April 2, 2024, the developer suggested fans expect more classic titles to be added later this year as part of the subscription in the following manner:

“Members can look forward to more Rockstar classics becoming available later this year, including L.A. Noire and Bully”

Fans can certainly expect Bully to be the next free game for GTA+ members as Rockstar continues to raise the bar for the subscription.

The developer increased the Plus membership prices from $5.99 to $7.99 per month on April 11, 2024, suggesting that they are pushing forward with the subscription while simultaneously working on the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans can expect a GTA VI trailer 2 to be released very soon, giving another look at the next title in the series.

