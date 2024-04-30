"Ok but GTA VI trailer 2 when": GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar's new Red Dead Online post

Rockstar Games recently posted an update about Red Dead Online on X, but as expected, fans quickly rushed the comments section to ask about GTA VI trailer 2. The post was about Red Dead Online bonuses, where players will get 2x bonuses on all available roles (Naturalist, Bounty Hunter, Collector, Moonshiner, and Trader).

A user named "AaronClarke66" responded to the post by asking for the GTA 6 trailer 2:

"Ok but GTA VI trailer 2 when."

Another user, on the other hand, simply stated they don't care if it's not related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

The most dedicated user was @Casaoui_2, who made several different replies explaining why fans need to see the GTA VI trailer 2. The comments were all quite witty and hilarious, and also written in the most polite and courteous manner:

This fan composed several paragraphs asking for GTA VI trailer 2 (Images via @Casaoui_2, X)

Just like the previous few tweets, there were countless others who kept asking about GTA VI trailer 2. Here's a compilation of a few of them:

List of comments posted by fans who just want a second trailer (Images via X)

Here's another similar comment but with an appropriate screenshot from the first GTA 6 trailer:

This screenshot is from the first GTA 6 trailer (Image via X, @MR_OLLS)

Console players kept asking about a 60 FPS patch, as the game still doesn't officially go above 30 FPS, even on the latest PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

RDR2 fans on consoles just want a 60 FPS patch (Images via X)

Fans have been asking about GTA 6 trailer 2 song as well

Grand Theft Auto fans are so hyped over a second trailer that they've also been speculating about the background song it will feature. Several fans recently took to Reddit to speculate about the GTA VI trailer 2 song. They suggested all sorts of popular tracks, mostly from the 80s, just like the first trailer.

Some of them suggested returning artists like Billy Idol or Hall & Oates, while others suggested iconic songs by Pink Floyd and Genesis. The first trailer used Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty, who is also a returning artist. His other song, Runnin' Down A Dream, was featured in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

FAQs on GTA VI trailer 2

Is GTA 6 delayed to 2026?

As of now, there has been no news about Grand Theft Auto 6 getting delayed, and it's thus expected to release in 2025.

