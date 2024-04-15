5 things not to expect from GTA 6 trailer 2

The GTA 6 trailer 2 is highly anticipated by the Grand Theft Auto community. Since the first trailer already set new records, fans are eager to see what Rockstar Games has in store for the next video. However, some players have too many expectations of trailer 2. This could backfire since the studio might be planning to keep several things secret and might not reveal all the information in the upcoming second trailer of the game. However, this might disappoint some members.

That said, this article lists some things that players should not expect from GTA 6 trailer 2.

Note: This article is speculative and solely based on the writer's opinion.

5 things the GTA 6 trailer 2 might not reveal

1) The character roster

Various characters are expected to appear in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 is expected to have numerous characters appearing in the game at some point. However, it won't make much sense for Rockstar Games to reveal all of them in GTA 6 trailer 2, as that would remove the element of surprise.

Since fans also want some of the older GTA characters to appear in GTA 6, revealing their information in the second trailer would ruin the overall experience once the game finally rolls out. As such, this is one of the things you should not expect the GTA 6 trailer 2 to show.

2) Major locations on the map

The GTA 6 map has been a source of leaks and discussion among the community for a long time. Fans have been speculating how big it would be and what other major locations apart from Vice City Rockstar Games will add to it. While the GTA 6 trailer 2 is expected to show more places, the studio might decide not to reveal any major parts of the map in the video.

This would keep things mysterious for players once the game is finally released in 2025, which is the expected release date. Revealing everything in the second trailer would ruin the surprise for almost everyone.

3) Major features

Since GTA 6 has been under development for some time, fans expect it to have next-level features and gameplay mechanics. However, they should not expect the second trailer to showcase these features in the video.

Similar to other points, revealing such intricate information in just the second video would not work in Rockstar's favor. Keeping gameplay mechanics and features under wraps and slowly unveiling them during the actual gameplay would be much better than doing so in GTA 6 trailer 2.

4) Information about missions

The second GTA 6 trailer might not explain much about the missions (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games rarely reveal information about missions that players will get to play in their upcoming titles. Since the GTA 6 trailer 2 will also likely follow suit, fans should not expect the upcoming video to reveal information about the various missions that they will get to partake in.

This is one of the things that Rockstar Games should keep hidden, as understanding the missions beforehand would lessen the fun. Knowing about the names of the missions and the various objectives through the trailer would not sit well.

5) Release date of the game for PC

Numerous players are waiting for GTA 6 trailer 2 to reveal the game's release date for PC. Since the first trailer revealed that the game will roll out for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in 2025, they expect the second video to mention something about its availability on PC.

However, Rockstar Games might crush these expectations since they take some time before revealing such information. The first few GTA 5 trailers were all about consoles and it was only later that the studio mentioned anything about PC. From the looks of it, GTA 6 might follow a similar pattern.

In the meantime, you can check out various major GTA 6 rumors that are actively spreading across the community.

