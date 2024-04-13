Why GTA 6 for PC should be announced alongside trailer 2

Fans are desperately waiting to hear about GTA 6 for PC since Rockstar Games has made no announcement regarding this matter. While the first trailer of the upcoming title revealed that the game would roll out in 2025 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, it didn't say anything about the PC platform leading to various speculations and rumors among the community.

This is natural since both PlayStation and Xbox users know Rockstar Games will roll out GTA 6 for their platforms in 2025. However, the upcoming trailer 2 of the highly anticipated title could also be the perfect time for them to announce GTA 6 for PC.

This article will further discuss this topic and see why doing so would be the best decision for Rockstar Games.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Trailer 2 would be the perfect time to announce GTA 6 for PC

As mentioned, Rockstar Games announced that PS5 and Xbox Series X/S players will receive GTA 6 in 2025 but haven't said anything about PC. This has sparked several GTA 6 release date speculations and rumors in the community. However, the upcoming second trailer would offer the perfect time for the studio to announce the release date for this platform as well.

Doing so would allow PC players to maintain the hype for the game and look forward to what's about to come. Even if Rockstar Games rolls out the game for PC sometime after PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, fans would be aware and patiently waiting for their turn. Keeping everyone in the grove would help Rockstar Games to make even better sales than they anticipate and revealing the release date of GTA 6 for PC would play as an important factor.

Disclosing the release date of GTA 6 for PC alongside trailer 2 would also allow the video to gain more traction as more fans watch it to find the new information. Also, since the second Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is expected to reveal the game's exact release date, it would be apt for Rockstar to add the information for the PC platform as well.

Apart from the game's increasing hype, it will encourage PC players to pre-order the game as soon as Rockstar Games initiates the process. It won't make sense for players to do so if they're unaware of the release date for their platform.

This is another reason the studio would benefit from announcing the release date alongside trailer 2 of GTA 6. Since PC has a massive player base, Rockstar Games would like to keep them up to date and interested in the title.

