While everyone is excited about the GTA 6 release date, a new job posting by Rockstar Games seems to have built the hype once again. A post by @_Dyllie_ on X shares an image of Rockstar Lincoln's job post for a Localization Tester. The contract is set for 12 months, which has led fans to believe that the game will be released in early 2025.

Expand Tweet

The Localization and Testing phase often comes after almost everything is complete, and the studio wants to sort out bugs and polish the game. So, it's not too far-fetched to believe that Rockstar Games might be planning to set the GTA 6 release date for early 2025 (February or March). There are already a couple of speculations that strongly support it.

Some fans are excited, while others remain skeptical about the GTA 6 release date

While the recent Rockstar Games job posting is a clear indication that the Grand Theft Auto 6 development is progressing quickly, some believe that it will take some time for the developers to roll out the game. However, most GTA 6 release date predictions claim the release window is early 2025.

This is mainly because Rockstar Games has shared that the game's development is in its final phase. So, it seems apt that the studio has started hiring Localizers and QA Testers who will be tasked with checking the game and ensuring the product has no bugs or issues.

However, some fans still remain skeptical about the GTA 6 release date and believe it will get pushed to around mid-2025. Here's what they have to say:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Some of these comments seem sound since Rockstar Games had hired localizers before for GTA 5 once all the game's dialogs were complete. So, this might be the case with the upcoming title, and the real GTA 6 release date might still be further away.

However, it is also possible that both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) might target the early 2025 window because it will allow them to gain profit in the financial year 2024.

Since there has been no statement from the official sources, it's hard to say if any of these statements, rumors, or speculations are true. Therefore, we highly recommend readers take any information with a grain of salt. This will allow them to avoid most of the misinformation spread online.

In the meantime, check out our other GTA 6 articles:

Trailer 2 release date predictions || GTA 6 and PS5 Pro launch rumor || Things Rockstar should do before GTA 6 releases || Dynamic features fans want to see || File size rumors ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : When do you think GTA 6 will come out? Early 2025 Mid 2025 0 votes