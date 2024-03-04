GTA 6 release window prediction based on recent report: Everything you need to know

The GTA 6 release date is one of the most talked-about topics in the entertainment and gaming industry, as the first official trailer alone set the stage on fire (figuratively). Fans are eagerly waiting for Rockstar Games to announce the final release date. There were also various rumors and discussions in the past which stated that the upcoming game is set to release during the first half of 2025.

However, a recent report by Game Rant, a renowned news media outlet, has stated that the GTA 6 release date could be in the latter half of 2025.

DISCLAIMER: The information mentioned in this article are based on leaks and rumors, and fans are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Latest report suggests Rockstar Games could push the GTA 6 release date to late 2025

On March 4, 2024, Game Rant stated that Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has made some changes in its revenue goals, giving the studio enough time to decide the GTA 6 release date.

In 2023, Take-Two Interactive revealed that it has a goal to earn over $8 billion in profits during the fiscal year 2025. However, according to the latest report, the amount has been reduced to $7 billion.

Game Rant stated that the deduction most likely indicated a delayed release date for Grand Theft Auto 6. The report stated the following:

"This loss of $1 billion in projected revenue is most likely concerning Grand Theft Auto 6, with this perhaps being an indication of a delayed release for the project."

One should also remember Take-Two Interactive’s comment on the GTA 6 release date. After its most recent Earning Call in February 2024, the officials stated that the release date would be decided once the game had been optimized for the platforms. The latest official document also mentioned the release date as "Calender 2025".

Take-Two Interactive’s official statement about the GTA 6 release date. (Image via Take-Two Interactive)

This indicates that the American gaming studio is still working on the project, and it is far from over. While fans eagerly await the GTA 6 trailer 2, a recent report by Bloomberg, another renowned media outlet, made fans believe that the final game could arrive in the first half of 2025.

The Bloomberg report stated that Rockstar Games would call all its developers back to work from the office as Grand Theft Auto 6 is entering its final stage of development. This tug-of-war between company policies and GTA 6 release date predictions is certainly keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

However, nothing can be taken for sure until Rockstar Games officially announces GTA 6.

