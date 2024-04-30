Fans pick their GTA 6 Trailer 2 song while Rockstar is yet to confirm it

Grand Theft Auto fans on the internet are now speculating about the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song, and their picks highlight what the community wants to listen to in the next game. A recent thread on the r/GTA6 subreddit raised an interesting question that many fans have had since the first trailer came out:

"What song should be used in Trailer 2?"

One user by the name of "trapford-chris" suggested Dirty Laundry by Don Henley, a popular 80s song mocking mass media sensationalism. Many other users agreed with this, with comments like:

Fans suggest what the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song should be (1/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

The first GTA 6 trailer showcased a lot of what looked like social media reels. This has led to many fans believing that the game might mock modern social media culture and even have its own version of Instagram and TikTok.

Meanwhile, Redditor "heinous_legacy" suggested San Tropez by legendary psychedelic rock band Pink Floyd to which there was a mixed response. While some fans loved the idea, one user wrote:

"How is this getting up voted? It's a good song but wow would it not fit at all."

Several Redditors also mentioned That's All by Genesis, with one user stating that one of the false rumors about the first trailer mentioned that this song would be used for it:

Fans suggest what the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song should be (2/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

However, as we all know at this point, the first trailer featured Tom Petty's hit single Love Is a Long Road. The song got an 8000% boost in streams after the GTA 6 trailer was launched. Tom Petty was also previously featured in GTA San Andreas, where the K-DST radio station would play Runnin' Down A Dream.

Coming to returning artists, we have another speculation from "themunehboah," who suggests Rebel Yell by Billy Idol. Although Billy Idol was already featured in GTA San Andreas with White Wedding, this song is another one of his greatest hits that might fit in a Grand Theft Auto game.

Some users even suggested some previously used songs as well, like Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd (GTA San Andreas) and Out of Touch by Hall & Oates (GTA Vice City). Earlier, some fans believed that the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song would be one by Anita Ward.

Fans suggest what the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song should be (3/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

However, the most upvoted comment of all simply mentioned that Rockstar can choose anything they want as they never make a bad choice:

Fans suggest what the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song should be (4/4) (Image via r/GTA6, Reddit)

GTA 6 fans still speculating about the next game

Grand Theft Auto fans regularly discuss what things they would like to see in the upcoming game. Whether it's the gameplay features, the various locations in the map, or even the different vehicles, fans have been quite verbal about the things that Rockstar should feature in Grand Theft Auto 6.

The GTA 6 gameplay leak has revealed quite a lot about what the game might include, and the trailer has only increased the hype. Now, the GTA 6 Trailer 2 song is the latest in the list of things that fans have been speculating about.

FAQs on GTA 6 Trailer 2 song

What is the song used in the GTA 6 trailer?

Rockstar used Love Is a Long Road by Tom Petty in the first Grand Theft Auto VI trailer. The song appears on his first solo album Full Moon Fever from 1989.

