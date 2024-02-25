Anita Ward and GTA 6: Everything happened so far

GTA 6 has been the buzz of the internet for quite a while now, and fans have gone crazy yet again after the popular American singer Anita Ward changed her Spotify banner to the game's logo. However, there is a lot of misinformation floating across the internet that has the community confused. This is quite natural because there are many rumors about the game and its upcoming second trailer.

However, this new reveal is quite promising for several reasons. First, there are strong speculations that Rockstar Games might plan to roll out the GTA 6 trailer 2 in May 2024. So, Anita Ward changing her banner and profile picture could hint that she is a part of the upcoming title.

This article will dive deeper into this topic and share all the information that is currently available about this situation. So, stick around till the end.

Disclaimer: Some parts of the article are speculative in nature. Readers are advised to take any information with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 fans are hoping Anita Ward changing her banner is a sign of upcoming trailer 2

For those unaware, Anita Ward is a popular American singer known for her hit songs like Ring My Bell and Spoiled By Your Love. However, Grand Theft Auto fans know her through San Andreas, where they can listen to her songs on the radio.

Now, there are rumors that Rockstar Games might be re-using the song Ring My Bell for the second GTA 6 trailer. This came up when a user shared that Ward's official Spotify banner had been changed to the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. This has raised a commotion among the community as fans are excited about this revelation.

However, neither Rockstar Games nor Anita Ward has made any statement regarding collaborating on a project. This has left fans to speculate several things. While some are confident that this is a sign that the second GTA 6 trailer is coming soon, others believe this is a simple glitch.

A screenshot of Anita Ward's official Spotify profile (Image via Anita Ward/Spotify)

While the studio does collaborate with popular music artists, they rarely use the same song in multiple games. So, it is possible that they won't use Ring My Bell for the next GTA 6 trailer. However, this has caused a lot of commotion and further increased the hype of the upcoming title.

Considering the rumors that the studio might roll out the second trailer around May 2024, Anita Ward changing her Spotify banner could hint that the fateful day is not too far away. However, as mentioned before, this could also be a ruse to create confusion and spread rumors.

We will receive some clarity once the artist or Rockstar Games makes an official statement or the GTA 6 trailer 2 drops soon. Until then, we recommend everyone to take this information with a grain of salt.

