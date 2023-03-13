Top 5 lore-friendly GTA 5 car mods in 2023

GTA 5 car mods can be unique and exclusive. However, sometimes players may feel that certain modifications don't fit game's world or its elements. However, other similar offerings not only complement everything the title has to offer but are also specifically lore-friendly, meaning they preserve the game's narrative experience while providing better features.

When it comes to cars, certain mods are more fun to use than others and can make players feel as if real-world automobiles were integrated into the game. This article will mention five lore-friendly mods, which will introduce vehicles associated with the car companies in GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions, and the items it lists aren't presented in any particular order.

Five amazing lore-friendly GTA 5 car mods in 2023

5) Declasse Vigero ZX Police

The Police-themed Declasse Vigero ZX mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Introducing an upgraded police class vehicle, the Declasse Vigero ZX Police mod features some of the best components related to the original Vigero ZX. This includes its stock tuning, dirt mapping, and livery mapping.

The modified car offered by this mod also consists of a CallSign system on its roof. It also has extra lights, breakable windows, and amazing handling. The mod's creator is seb5a, and their tool has been downloaded over 1,400 times. Its latest version was released eight days ago on March 4, 2023.

4) Grotti Turismo CS

The Grotti Turismo CS 1.3 mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

This mod offers a car based on the real-life Ferrari 360 Challenge Stradale, which is renowned in the racing industry for its superior aerodynamics, engine setup, braking system, and F1-style gearbox.

This mod's Turismo model has a slim and lean body. Also, unlike the Challenge Stradale's circular rear lights, this one's are yellow and horizontal. Apart from the specifications, the creator of this mod, zmodMaster, has done an amazing job designing this lore-friendly car mod that has been downloaded 280 times and was released six days ago, on March 6, 2023.

3) Benefactor Schlagen STR

The shiny Benefactor Schlagen mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

Based on the Mercedes AMG GT Black Series, this mod features the Schlagen model with the former's original orange paint spray, black race spoiler, and black-striped hood. When it takes to the streets of GTA 5, players won't be able to notice the difference between the two cars.

This mod's car also comes with extra colors and liveries that players can customize and use on the vehicle. Lastly, this lore-friendly car mod was made by harithd and has over 3,900 downloads. It was first released on February 22, 2023.

2) Progen Celeste

The uniquely designed Progen Celeste mod in GTA V (Image via gta5-mods.com)

This Progen Celeste car mod was inspired by the latest 2021 Mclaren Elva. The creator of the mod, T3rminalNerd_ describes it with these words:

"No longer does taking your no-roof, no-windshield supercar for a spin require a full astronaut get-up. With a nifty air duct bolted to the front, the Celeste lets you have all the fun of driving a pure speedster without bugs stuck in your teeth and skin unstuck from your skull."

The car mod features an active aeronautics system, one animated front air dam that can be triggered by pressing the horn key in-game, and tunings specialized via HSW upgrades and turbo.

Having been downloaded almost 6,000 times, this mod was first uploaded on January 1, 2023, and last updated four weeks later on January 28, 2023.

1) Bravado Vulture

The advanced muscle Bravado Vulture mod (Image via gta5-mods.com)

The Bravado Vulture is a lore-friendly mod that features a classic design associated with muscle cars. The aforementioned vehicle was upgraded from its original model and was created by the user deadman23.

This muscle-car mod is likely based on the 1969 Dodge Charger, but this isn't mentioned directly. Vanillaworks Team & Community, the owners of the mod, say the following about it:

"Who knew all it takes to balance spartan design and all the comfort of a jail cell is a lot of power at a tempting price? The cheapest big-block bundle of thrills on the market at the time, the Vulture is a bird still worth watching."

The mod has been downloaded over 3,000 times and was first uploaded on January 9, 2023.

