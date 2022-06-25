Top 5 tuner car mods for GTA 5 in 2022

One of the most well-liked DLCs for GTA Online is the Los Santos Tuners, as it has attracted plenty of GTA Online drivers due to its remarkable collection of tuner automobiles.

The update introduced 17 tuner vehicles in GTA Online, and the Los Santos Tuners update brought along each one with it. Sports vehicles make up 12 of these tuners. Apart from that, there are two muscle cars, two sedans, two coupes, and one more tuner, giving players plenty of options to choose from.

Unfortunately, none of these cars are accessible in GTA 5, so to fix this disparity, GTA 5 players can install tuner car mods into their game. For those purposes, this article will recommend five of the best tuner mods for GTA 5.

Note: This article reflects the writer's subjective opinions.

Tuner mods result in some of the most realistic-looking cars in GTA 5

5) Honda Civic Type-R by YCA-y97y

This mod provides players with the amazing Honda Civic Type-R in GTA 5. It is one of the most well-known and powerful hatchbacks in history. While many players may be familiar with the current FK8 model, the initial EK9 version of the Type-R was the only one to make this feasible.

A small 1.6-liter engine, a 5-speed manual transmission, and Recaro bucket seats were standard on the EK9 Honda Civic Type-R, which reinforced the car's positioning as the top-tier performance hatchback available in the market. The mod is also entirely tunable with breakable glass and a working speedometer.

4) AE86 by FreedomGundum

This mod adds the real AE86 to GTA 5, which is one of the best tuner cars in the world, and one of the most popular as well. Like the real-life one, its headlights pop up and its steering wheel position is also in the right place, making the players feel fully immersed when driving this amazing car.

3) Mazda RX7 by [YCA]Vsoreny

This mod adds Mazda RX7 to Grand Theft Auto 5 with tuning by RE-Amemiya, who are known for their amazing tuner cars in real life. Now, with this mod, players can experience it in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well.

Even though Grand Theft Auto 5 has its own version of Mazda RX7, the Annis ZR-350, this mod will add on the more realistic version of Mazda RX7, which is equipped with RE-Amemiya tuning that can be clearly seen on its spoiler and defuser. The car also has pop-up headlights.

2) Toyota Supra by AlexHit

This mod adds the impeccable 1998 Toyota Supra Turbo to the game, which comes with a realistic body and world reflections to make things even more immersive. The driver's hands are also going to be in the correct position so that players can drive in the first-person mode.

The proportion of the car is also pretty accurate to its real-life counterpart and there are also custom collisions. Small details like working gauges and speedometers are also present. The headlights and taillights look pretty real. Dirt mapping is also enabled in this mod.

1) Subaru Impreza WRX STI 2004

This mod adds the legendary Subaru Impreza WRX ST 2004 to the game. The mod is based on the WRX STI models, which are high-performance variations of the Subaru Impreza automobile series and have been around since 1992. The car offers quick acceleration, amazing rallying abilities, and ridiculous styling.

With fans adorning nearly every aspect of the vehicle, the WRX STI moniker has grown to be quite significant in the automotive industry. These cars have, in fact, evoked a lot of nostalgia among fans who grew up with them, whether watching them race or playing other video games featuring them. The fact that players can drive this car with a mod makes for an amazing throwback.

