Best GTA 5 car mods in 2022

It's been a while since GTA 5 was first launched. But that doesn't stop the modding community from coming up with new ideas to customize the game.

GTA 5's open world is filled with many cars that players are free to explore and enjoy. However, they are not actual replicas but just inspired forms of their real-life counterparts. Thanks to the modding community, players can also bring real-life variants into the game. This enhances the overall aesthetic of the game towards realism, which makes it even more compelling to try.

With so many car mods already available for the game, let's take a look at some of the best GTA 5 car mods so far.

Top 5 car mods for GTA 5 in 2022

5) McLaren 765LT

Being based on the incredible McLaren 720S, the LT is the latest that has everything in its corner: power, style, and speed.

This mod is inspired by the Forza Horizon 5 model of the car with an added MSO rooftop, animated display, tuning adjustments, working spoiler, and new HQ interior material.

Players can live up to the experience of driving this supercar in the open world of Los Santos. The mod is a creation of Nejc from the modding community.

4) Koenigsegg Regera

Next on our list is Koenigsegg Regera, a rare and powerful masterpiece from a Swedish supercar maker. It is known for its high-speed, record-breaking feats and technological prowess.

The mod design is taken from Forza Horizon 4 and comes with fully breakable glass, hands-on steering wheel view, 3D engine, trunk, dials, and custom improved handling. It enables players to experience the luxury race car in the game. The mod was created by TacoPoPo.

3) Cyberpunk Hovercar

The GTA modding community has once again done a great job at creating different experiences in GTA 5 video games. One of its great examples is this Cyberpunk Hovercar mod which lets GTA 5 players experience the vehicle coming straight from the year 2077.

The mod's design was taken from the infamous Cyberpunk 2077. It comes with an HQ body, interior, working machine gun, working steering wheel, and hands-on steering wheel in first-person mode. Players can now experience futuristic vibes and combine them with the open world of Los Santos. The mod was created by angel-wt.

2) Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 2022

No list of car mods is complete without mentioning the sedan. The Porsche Panamera Sport Turismo 2022 mod is available for players to experience its raw power. The car is performance-oriented with an array of powerful powertrains.

The mod comes with working custom dials, HQ spec maps, unique boot open style, fun handling, HQ interior design, AWD, dirt maps, breakable extras, and hands-on steering wheel experience. It's a creation of RAZ3R_BLAD3.

1) Mercedes-AMG One 2021

Mercedes-AMG Project One combines performance and Formula 1 hybrid technology. The real-life car is expected to produce over 1,000 horsepower at a maximum speed of over 350 km/h.

This mod gives players the ability to experience the future of Mercedes and Formula 1 racecars together in the game's open world. It comes with HQ exterior, turn signal, part tuning, light work, mirror reflections, HQ wheel, dial, HD dashboard, and auto spoiler. The mod was created by Greygooz Mods.

Other honorable mentions:

Ocelot F620 V12 & Sleeper (By Smukkeunger)

Mercedes-Benz G class 1999 (By sj storm)

2021 Ferrari Roma (By Begin_2371)

The Batman 2022: Vehicle Pack (By MTN4456)

MIKE Armored car 8X8 (By angel-wt)

Batman: The Telltale Series Batmobile (By MTN4456)

Mercedes Benz GLE63s AMG 2021 (By Greygooz Mods)

BMW M5 CS 2022 (By Loris04)

Nissan Skyline GT-R R32 (By NoHz)

1950 Ferrari 375 F1 (By KuhKaashi Returns)

Jaguar XJ220S TWR 1993 (By sam mods)

Annis Cardboard Bozozoku Car (By MMTGarage)

Nissan GTR R35 (By Pitagora_)

1966 Ford GT40 MKII (By Motors Garage)

Rayfield Caliburn (By TacoPoPo)

2009 Lamborghini Reventon Roadster (By navzahed)

1975 Ferrari 312T2 (By KuhKaashi Returns)

Lexus LC 500 (By DeanoZ)

Batman Beyond Batmobile (By batman78)

Mercedes Vision AVTR (By Orazaev Tagir)

GTA 5 is a lot more fun when players use custom mods in their game. Modding brings different experiences to explore and enjoy whenever they want. Currently, with no GTA 6 on the horizon, players can ideally customize the game to give themselves a refreshing experience.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

