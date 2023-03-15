5 best San Andreas mods for GTA 5 in 2023

GTA San Andreas is one of the most popular games that fans have deemed a “cult classic.” Although it was released nearly two decades ago, in 2004, its lore and characters continue to appear in several modern games, both officially and through mods.

While Grand Theft Auto 5 is an HD Universe iteration of San Andreas, it shares only a few parallels with the original game. However, the franchise's modding community is exceptionally active and has created a plethora of mods and patches that can bring the old game's vibe to the new game and vice versa.

This article lists five San Andreas mods that GTA 5 players must try in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Five mods that will make GTA 5 feel like Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

1) HD Universe Carl Johnson

Developer: almico & Polkien

Nothing could be a better San Andreas mod than the one that can bring the main character to the latest game. This mod provides an HD version of Carl CJ Johnson that perfectly matches the vibe of Grand Theft Auto 5.

It is a character skin mod that replaces one of the protagonists in the game. Players can replace Franklin Clinton with CJ for a better match because both characters are somehow related in the lore.

Download URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com/player/hd-cj-beta

2) Player Switch - CJ HD Icon

The character switching wheel as seen in the mod (Image via zZ ALEXEN Zz & Alec Courtney)

Developer: zZ ALEXEN Zz & Alec Courtney

While the previous mod added CJ to Grand Theft Auto 5, this one adds his profile picture to the character-switching wheel. The developer has added three versions of CJ’s face: normal, young, and old.

While it does not add much to the game, it completes the setup when combined with the CJ character skin. CJ can now be played as a character in Grand Theft Auto 5, with his profile picture included in the character wheel for some authenticity.

Download URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com/misc/player-switch-cj-young-and-old-hd-icon-zz-alexen-zz-alec-courtney

3) San Andreas HUD

Developer: Zolika1351

Classic Grand Theft Auto games have an always-visible HUD, which has been removed from the HD Universe titles. These always-on HUDs notify players about their stats without pressing any additional buttons. To reintroduce the functionality, players can use the San Andreas HUD mod to obtain a HUD similar to the classic game.

The icons and stat meters are similar to those found in San Andreas, changing in response to the character's actions. It should be noted that the mod does not disable the default HUD that appears when the Tab button is pressed. Instead, it adds an always-on layer to the game screen.

Download URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com/misc/san-andreas-hud

4) GTA San Andreas Mission Finish sound

Developer: DjEnime

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas has one of the most iconic mission completion soundtracks in the franchise, which has inspired a slew of popular memes and pop-culture references. While each game in the series has jingles, none has surpassed San Andreas' tune.

To add the popular soundtrack to the current game, players can use this mod to finish off their missions in gangsta style. The video above shows that the mod will add the jingle to the end screen while keeping every pop-up and option from the default setup.

Download URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com/misc/gta-san-andreas-mission-finish-sound

5) Working Drive-Thrus

Developer: NotCrunchyTaco

One of the most common complaints in Grand Theft Auto 5 is the lack of accessible restaurants. To fix this issue, players can use this mod to modify two existing restaurants and add a drive-thru feature to them.

The video above shows players can order several San Andreas-themed food items from the interaction menu. Although you cannot eat them directly, each order will replenish your health.

Download URL: https://www.gta5-mods.com/scripts/working-drive-thrus

While these are minor ones in the grand scheme of mods, they are guaranteed to give players a gaming experience that is similar to San Andreas in Grand Theft Auto 5

