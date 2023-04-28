5 best GTA 5 mods for more money in 2023

Making money in GTA 5 is slightly easier than in its multiplayer counterpart. Rockstar Games offers decent money for almost all missions in the game, and the economy is also in line with the earnings. This also means there are fewer opportunities for profit than in Grand Theft Auto Online, and players must rely on default income methods. However, the modding community has created a slew of mods to address this issue.

Although money hacks are illegal and unjust in GTA Online, there are no such rules in Story Mode, and players can enjoy the game however they see fit. This article lists five mods in 2023 that help increase one's earning potential in single-player mode.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. All the mods mentioned here are from the GTA5-Mods website.

5 mods to make more money in GTA 5 Story Mode

1) Detailed Money Menu

The Detailed Money Menu is one of the most popular money mods in Grand Theft Auto 5. It gives players instant money without requiring them to do much in the game. Modder MrGTAmodsgerman created a simple patch that allows Story Mode enthusiasts to draw money ranging from $1000 to $5 million.

After installing the mod, one can simply access the mod menu and select the amount they want to add to their game. It works with all three characters, and you can claim the same amount multiple times. However, for this mod to function, you must first install the LUA Plugin for Script Hook V.

2) Counterfeit Cash Business

Trevor Philips scouting the Counterfeit Cash Factory in Grand Theft Auto 5 (Image via toyota12345)

The Counterfeit Cash Factory is one of the most profitable businesses in GTA Online in 2023. Although Rockstar Games hasn’t added it to the Story Mode yet, modder toyota12345 brought it to the game with the Counterfeit Cash Business mod.

The mod functions exactly the same as the multiplayer version. Players have to resupply and sell products occasionally to make profits. You can also buy Equipment Upgrades, Security Upgrades, and Staff Upgrades to increase the profitability of your business.

3) Fleeca Bank Heists

The Fleeca Bank Heist is one of the most popular money-making methods in GTA Online. Players must collaborate with others and successfully escape to earn profits. However, this mod by aimless and danistheman262 brings the gameplay to Story Mode and allows one to complete it solo. You can also spawn several NPC heist crews to assist you during the mission.

While most of the gameplay remains the same as in GTA Online, the mod includes new features, such as a bank teller to open the vault, starting the heist immediately without any prep missions, and more. This mod allows players to rob up to six Fleeca Banks.

4) Drug Trafficking

Drug Trafficking and selling are no longer a novelty in the game in 2023. However, modder Guadmaz created this GTA 5 mod in 2015, allowing players to buy and sell illicit products from street dealers. It adds several drug dealers to the map that deals with specific drugs.

Players can buy w**d, c*caine, m*th, and other products from one dealer and resell them to another for a higher profit. Dealers can be found in discrete locations, providing an immersive feel to the gameplay.

5) Loot

Grand Theft Auto 5 contains a lot of action, frequently resulting in the death of several NPCs. While Rockstar Games has long provided collectibles from deceased people in the series, the Loot mod by jedijosh920 enhances it and provides players with unique items.

If you kill any NPCs with this Grand Theft Auto 5 gameplay mod enabled, you can loot them to collect useful items such as snacks, money, and other items. The developers also added proper animation to make the characters appear to be looting the dead NPCs.

Poll : Are you interested in trying these money mods in GTA 5? Yes No 0 votes