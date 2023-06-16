Alleged GTA 6 actor teases Maimi, cars, and more with ex-Rockstar worker

Alleged Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 actor Bryan Zampella is believed to be Jason's (one of the two reported protagonists in the upcoming game) voice actor. He recently held an Instagram Live session with ex-Rockstar Games senior camera artist, Joe Rubino, teasing the upcoming title. In the video, Bryan was heard talking about things like stealing cars, going to nightclubs, and doing missions. These are the pretty common activities in any Grand Theft Auto title.

The pair also talked a lot about Miami, the region in whose fictional iteration the upcoming game is rumored be set in. However, nothing official about Grand Theft Auto 6 was revealed.

Alleged GTA 6 actor, Bryan Zampella, teases the highly anticipated game with ex-Rockstar senior camera artist, Joe Rubino

KYE 🎮 @kyetweets So the alleged GTA 6 actor mr zampella AKA “Jason” did a IG live with joey rubs who has worked with rockstar games in the past, both hinted at GTA 6 as much as they could, talking about Miami, Florida, cars, stars and night clubs etc #GTA6 ITS HIM! So the alleged GTA 6 actor mr zampella AKA “Jason” did a IG live with joey rubs who has worked with rockstar games in the past, both hinted at GTA 6 as much as they could, talking about Miami, Florida, cars, stars and night clubs etc #GTA6 ITS HIM! https://t.co/qrKyruBUKR

Bryan Zampella and Joe Rubino discussed cars, nightclubs, being involved in video games, and a lot more in an attempt to cryptically hint at GTA 6. A video containing important highlights from the event was posted on Twitter by user @kyetweets.

Miami and Florida were also mentioned quite a bit, which is the inspiration for Vice City. That location is heavily rumored to be featured in the next game, due to the GTA 6 leaks from September 2022.

Following this, many fans have become quite excited at the prospect of possibly getting a GTA 6 reveal in the upcoming weeks or months.

ThaKidd @Philosophy4FS @kyetweets EXACTLY! This live was all I needed to confirm my suspicions. Now all I need is a trailer @kyetweets EXACTLY! This live was all I needed to confirm my suspicions. Now all I need is a trailer🔥🔥

spr4yz @spr4yz69 @kyetweets You guys still don't believe GTA 6 is close? Neither could i. I mean game was myth untill leaks happened, anyways we should chill untill trailer comes up @kyetweets You guys still don't believe GTA 6 is close? Neither could i. I mean game was myth untill leaks happened, anyways we should chill untill trailer comes up

Naturally, some fans are still very skeptical about Bryan being involved with Rockstar, since the developer usually doen't promote its games in this manner and has strict NDA policies.

Earthiness @_Earthiness @kyetweets Nah, no shot rockstar would let this happen. I’d assume the NDA doesn’t alllow anything like this. Probably some guy capitalizing off of some speculation. @kyetweets Nah, no shot rockstar would let this happen. I’d assume the NDA doesn’t alllow anything like this. Probably some guy capitalizing off of some speculation.

Bryan Zampella has teased being in Grand Theft Auto 6 before

Interestingly, this isn't the first time that the alleged voice actor has teased his inclusion in the highly anticipated title. Earlier this year, Bryan posted an image of himself in a Hawaiian shirt on a beach, an environment generally associated with Vice City.

He also uploaded a picture of himself dressed in Jason's attire from the September 2022 leaked videos.

InfinityBesk @InfinityBesk Bryan Zampella literally dressing up as Jason from GTA 6 in his latest Instagram story... (For the people who don't know he is the voice Actor.) Bryan Zampella literally dressing up as Jason from GTA 6 in his latest Instagram story... (For the people who don't know he is the voice Actor.) https://t.co/XqY5bi2DL7

However, the only reasons fans suspect him to be Jason's voice actor are because of him mildly resembling the leaked character and his pictures with Joe Rubino from back when he was still working with Rockstar.

Hence, there is a possibility that Bryan Zampella doesn't have anything to do with Rockstar Games' next title at all.

