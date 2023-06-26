5 best games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch, ranked

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 is considered one of the most successful video games. Through regular updates for its online mode, the game has remained popular for 10 years and shows no signs of slowing down. However, it was never released on the handheld Nintendo Switch. Given the game's scope, bringing it to the device could be challenging.

Fortunately, there are a few alternatives that offer a similar in-game experience. Here is a list of the five best games like GTA 5 on the Nintendo Switch.

Saints Row: The Third and four more games like GTA 5 on Nintendo Switch, ranked

5) Shakedown: Hawaii

Shakedown: Hawaii might not be able to match the visual effects of GTA 5, but its fun and exciting gameplay makes up for that. It includes various cutscenes and is played in a birds-eye-view format, akin to the initial Grand Theft Auto games.

Players can complete missions to earn money, drive cars, bikes, and boats, and explore the world that Shakedown: Hawaii takes place in. Developed by Vblank Entertainment, it was released in May 2019. Apart from Nintendo Switch, this game is also available on the PlayStation 4 and PC.

4) L.A. Noire

L.A. Noire was a great attempt by Rockstar Games to do something very different from Grand Theft Auto. It was initially released on the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, and PC in 2011 and was later made available on the PS4, Xbox One, and the Nintendo Switch in November 2017.

The game's story is set in the late 1940s, revolving around the life of detective Cole Phelps. Its missions focus on solving crimes and investigating suspects rather than being action-packed. However, L.A. Noire is incredibly detailed, and players can use various vintage cars to explore its open-world map, like in GTA 5.

3) Saints Row: The Third

The Saints Row franchise has been one of the best Grand Theft Auto alternatives for a long time. Saints Row: The Third is the third installment in the series and has features similar to those of Grand Theft Auto 5. It is set in a bustling city where players can partake in numerous activities.

They can drive around in cars, wield weapons, and wreak havoc in the city. Saints Row: The Third also includes in-depth character customization, much like Grand Theft Auto Online, wherein players can tinker with their avatar's statistics, age, and appearance.

2) Grand Theft Auto Vice City: The Definitive Edition

This title is a remaster of Rockstar Games' hit 2002 game and is one of the only three Grand Theft Auto titles available on the Nintendo Switch. Much like GTA 5, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City - The Definitive Edition features a huge catalog of vintage cars, bikes, boats, many missions, and a deeply engaging storyline.

Oddly enough, the next game in the series is heavily rumored to be set in Vice City, based on various GTA 6 (untitled) leaks that surfaced in September 2022. However, the forthcoming title is seemingly still far away.

1) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas: The Definitive Edition

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas was originally released in 2004 and revolutionized the gaming industry. It had several features ahead of its time and is regarded by many as the best game in the series. It is set in the same fictional location as GTA 5, Los Santos, albeit in a different in-game universe.

Its characters are memorable, it gives players unlimited freedom, and it includes three cities in its massive open-world map. San Andreas' remastered version, The Definitive Edition, was released on Nintendo Switch in 2021 and is the best game like Grand Theft Auto 5 on the platform.

Those looking for a fresh Grand Theft Auto experience on platforms other than the Nintendo Switch can play the newly released GTA Online San Andreas Mercenaries update missions.

Poll : 0 votes