Top 5 open-world games like GTA 5 worth playing in 2023

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) series is one of, if not the most popular gaming franchises. The games tell the story of individuals entangled in a world of crime and violence, willingly or otherwise. Since GTA 3 in 2001, Rockstar Games' competitors have repeatedly tried to go toe-to-toe with Grand Theft Auto. While most have been unsuccessful, some have come very close to meeting the standards set by Rockstar. As fans eagerly await the release of GTA 6, they can explore newer games in the meantime.

Let's take a closer look at the top 5 games like GTA 5 in 2023.

Note: This listicle is subjective and is a reflection of the writer's opinions. There are other open-world games like GTA worth checking out too.

Like a Dragon: Ishin! and 4 other games like GTA 5 worth playing in 2023

5) Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is based on the magical world of the popular book and movie series Harry Potter. The game puts players in Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry as first-year students. Since it takes place in a world of magic full of wizards and enchantments, no guns are involved. Players rather have wands instead to attack and defend themselves from enemies.

The game is currently available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S. While there are some elements like Grand Theft Auto, such as a big explorable open world and an exciting storyline, players will miss the modern elements in it, like drugs and automobiles.

4) Like a Dragon: Ishin!

Like a Dragon: Ishin! is a Yakuza series spinoff and a remake of an older game released exclusively in Japan. Players get to roam freely in ancient Japan as Samurai warriors. There are different fighting styles and various weapons for players to craft and wield against enemies.

This title also includes several optional game modes besides the primary campaign. The game was released in February 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Series X/S. While it is a better GTA-like game than Hogwarts Legacy, some of its mechanics are outdated for 2023.

3) Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6 is the latest entry in the long-running Far Cry franchise. While recent additions to the series have been plagued with a rather dull plot and mundane characters, the 6th installment of the franchise extensively fixes those issues. The game puts players amid an ongoing civil revolution on the island of Yara against its charismatic yet menacing dictator, Anton Castillo.

Far Cry 6 can be played on PC, PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox One/ Series X/S. Players will find many GTA-like aspects in the game, like cars, an explorable open world, a plethora of weapons, and exciting missions. Although deep down, it is still pretty similar to its predecessors and offers nothing genuinely fresh.

2) Mafia III: Definitive Edition

Mafia III was initially released in 2016. Even though it was riddled with bugs and glitches then, players still appreciated its core mechanics, graphics, and profoundly engaging plot. It was remastered and re-released on May 19, 2020, for PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4.

The game has a vastly eclectic open world and a sizeable catalog of cars, weapons, and well-crafted characters. It does come close to being the best GTA alternative, but one of its significant downsides is its repetitive gameplay, which makes Mafia III Definitive Edition dull at times.

1) Red Dead Redemption 2

Despite being released in 2018, Red Dead Redemption 2 outshines even the most recent games. Additionally, as many must know, RDD 2 is a Rockstar Studios brainchild. The game is set in the 1890s and is highly detailed and innovative. Players have a vast open world with life-like NPCs and many things to explore. This title can be played on Google Stadia, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. There also exists a PC version of this beloved game.

Red Dead Redemption 2's story is long but keeps the players engaged. Besides the primary campaign, players can indulge in countless side quests and activities. There is also an online mode, much like GTA Online.

