5 best free games like GTA Vice City for Android in 2023

Rockstar Games released Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City in 2002, and it still remains a fan favorite among gamers due to its brilliant portrayal of the essence of the 1980s. Despite being almost two decades old, the game continues to provide gamers with an unparalleled experience that is hard to come by even in today's video games.

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Rockstar Games released a mobile version of the game for Android and iOS, which can be purchased from the respective app stores. This has made the game more accessible to players who may not have expensive consoles or powerful gaming PCs required to play the latest GTA games.

Players who want to experience the thrill of Grand Theft Auto on their mobile devices without spending money on games or gaming systems can consider these five games for Android that are available for free in 2023.

Vice Online, Last Outlaws, and more free games like GTA Vice City for Android in 2023

1) Gangstar New Orleans

The Gangstar franchise is one of the most popular GTA-like games available on Android. Developed by Gameloft, Gangstar New Orleans offers its players endless freedom. While some of the other entries in the Gangstar series need to be purchased from the Play Store, Gangstar New Orleans is completely free to play.

The game features multiple weapons and cars, with a user interface very similar to that of a typical GTA game. Additionally, the beautiful open world surrounded by large water bodies will remind players of Rockstar Games' fictional take on the city of Miami.

Gangstar New Orleans is available for free on the Google Play Store with a download size of 0.96 GB.

2) Vice Online - 3D Multiplayer

Vice Online - 3D Multiplayer is an ongoing project that is available in its early access form on the Google Play Store. It is being developed by Jarvi Games Ltd and has a download size of 361 MB.

Vice Online is heavily inspired by Grand Theft Auto Vice City. Players can fly planes, drive fast cars, and wreak havoc in the city at will. Apart from this, there is a multiplayer feature available in the game through which players can compete with one another.

3) One State RP - Life Simulator

One State RP - Life Simulator is one of the most advanced Android games available for free. Developed by ChillBase, One State RP is an online open-world game with gorgeous graphics that players can engross themselves in for hours.

They can explore the open world, ride in tanks, complete jobs, and buy or sell goods just like in GTA Online. The game's description on the Google Play Store states that its multiplayer mode can host more than 500 players on a single map. The download size of One State RP is 480 MB.

4) Last Outlaws

Last Outlaws offers the kind of features you wouldn't typically expect to find in an Android game. In addition to a variety of missions and stylish bikes to ride, players can enjoy in-depth character customization and the ability to buy properties as they progress through the game's various levels.

Last Outlaws has gained popularity due to its impressive graphics and gameplay, making it a must-try for those looking for games like GTA Vice City for Android. It is available for free on the Google Play Store, with a download size of just 206 MB and over a million downloads to date.

5) Gangs Town Story

Gangs Town Story is an action-packed, open-world game developed by Avega Games that offers players complete freedom to explore its vast world. They can participate in various missions, customize their characters, and ride around in a range of vehicles, including tanks and helicopters.

Gangs Town Story has a whopping five million plus downloads on the Google Play Store, making it one of the most popular GTA clones. It has been developed by Avega Games and has a download size of 816 MB.

